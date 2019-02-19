Clemson likely to lose starter to… the military

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma isn’t the only Power Five program to see a player weighing a football-or-military life choice this offseason.

According to The State, Dabo Swinney has acknowledged that Garrett Williams is “probably not going to be back” with his Clemson football program next season. “[H]e really wants to go into the military,” the Tigers head football coach stated as the reason behind the tight end’s likely move on from the defending national champions.

“He’s around this spring and is going to be out there helping us, but he’s dealing with his health issues. He’s getting his knee back right and he’s got a lot of things he’s dealing with,” Swinney said of Williams.

In April of 2017, Clemson announced that Williams had suffered a torn ACL that sidelined the then-rising junior for the entire season. Williams came back to start 13 games in the Tigers’ run to the College Football Playoff title.

In the past, Williams, whose father and grandfather served in the military, has stated a desire to either enlist in the Marines or become a Navy SEAL.

As a rising redshirt senior, Williams still has one season of eligibility he could use.