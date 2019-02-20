Getty Images

Boston College announces Bill Sheridan as new DC

Feb 20, 2019
There’s been a changing of the defensive guard on Steve Addazio‘s Boston College coaching staff.

BC confirmed early Wednesday afternoon that Bill Sheridan has been promoted to defensive coordinator.  Sheridan had spent the 2018 season, his first in Chestnut Hill, as linebackers coach.

Jim Reid, Addazio’s coordinator the past three seasons, will remain on staff as defensive ends coach.

In 2017, the Eagles were 36th nationally in scoring defense at 22.5 points per game; they gave up 25.7 ppg this past season, which dropped them to 54th in the country.

Three hires, one promotion complete Charlie Strong’s USF staff

Feb 20, 2019
After an offseason of turnover, Charlie Strong‘s South Florida coaching staff is whole again.

Tuesday, USF officially announced three Strong hires for the football program — Jeremy Darveau, Steve Ellis and Paul Spicer.  Darveau and Spicer will serve as line coaches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively, while Ellis has been tapped as defensive backs coach.

Ellis last season was the cornerbacks coach at Middle Tennessee State, while Spicer was the assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past four seasons.  Darveau was the line coach for Div. II national champion Valdosta State under Kerwin Bell, who was named earlier this offseason as USF’s new offensive coordinator.

In addition to those new hires, the Bulls also announced the promotion of Bryan Hill to safeties coach.  Hill had spent the past two seasons at USF as a defensive quality control assistant.

And, finally, Sean Cronin has been moved to outside linebackers coach from defensive line coach.

“I feel very good about our coaching staff and the energy and ability they will bring to our program as we head into the 2019 season,” a statement from Strong began. “I expect our new coaches will connect very quickly and very well with our players, bring their own perspectives and ideas and will help us excel on the field and in recruiting. We are very excited for this upcoming season and are going to work.”

Wesley McGriff rejoins Auburn as defensive assistant

Feb 20, 2019
After a brief sabbatical, Wesley McGriff is back on The Plains.

It was confirmed by the Auburn football program Wednesday that McGriff has been named by Gus Malzahn as a defensive assistant.  While not confirmed by the school, it’s expected McGriff will take over as defensive backs coach.

McGriff will fill the hole created by Greg Brown’s departure for a job at Purdue earlier this offseason.

In 2016, McGriff served as the defensive secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator for Malzahn’s Tigers.

“We’re excited to have Wesley return to our program,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and recruiter. He brings great passion and energy and will be a great fit with our defensive staff.”

McGriff spent the past two seasons at SEC West rival Ole Miss, where he served as defensive coordinator and carried the title of associate head coach.  In November of last year, the Rebels announced McGriff’s dismissal.

“I’m very appreciative and excited to be rejoining Coach Malzahn and the staff at Auburn,” said McGriff. “Auburn is a program with outstanding players, coaches and tradition. Coach Malzahn is a great coach and leader and I look forward to helping Auburn win championships.”

Rutgers announces expanded beer sales at football stadium

Feb 20, 2019
When the product on the field is as bad as it’s been, the fans off of it need something to numb the pain up in the stands.

The university on Wednesday announced that it will be expanding beer and wine sales at sports venues across the campus, including HighPoint.com Stadium, the home of the football Scarlet Knights.  The new policy, which will go into effect in the fall of this year, will allow alcohol sales in the general seating areas of the venues.

The university had previously sold alcohol at the football stadium in premium seating areas for the past several years.

“This decision was the result of a year-long review of the experience and data from across the college landscape,” said athletic director Pat Hobbs. “Universities have seen a dramatic drop in alcohol-related incidents on game day by providing a controlled environment for beer and wine sales. We will work closely with RUPD to achieve similar results at Rutgers.”

“Data from peer institutions shows a correlation between a decrease in alcohol-related incidents when a venue provides a controlled environment for beer and wine sales,” said Rutgers University Chief of Police Kenneth Cop. “The RUPD will continue to be vigorous in working with Rutgers Athletics to promote public safety at athletic events and expects attendees to respect all applicable laws to ensure a safe and enjoyable game day experience.”

According to the university’s release, 51 of the 129 schools that play at the FBS level allow alcohol sales in general seating areas of their respective football stadiums.

The past four seasons, the Scarlet Knights have won just 11 of 48 games while posting an abysmal 4-31 record in Big Ten play.  The program bottomed out this past season, posting a 1-11 record that included an 11-game losing streak to close out the year.

Saying ‘he’s about himself,’ Jerry Kill takes pointed shots at P.J. Fleck

Feb 20, 2019
11 Comments

I think it’s safe to say the Kills won’t be inviting the Flecks over for the holidays anytime soon.  Or vice versa.

During an interview on SiriusXM radio Tuesday, Jerry Kill, the former Minnesota head coach, launched a blistering verbal assault on P.J. Fleck, the current Minnesota head coach.  Kill, who had Fleck on his Northern Illinois coaching staff for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, stepped down as the Gophers’ coach in October of 2015 amidst health concerns and was replaced by his long-time lieutenant Tracy Claeys, who was fired amidst controversy a year later.

Kill blasted the university’s decision to rid themselves of Claeys at the time — “I won’t be stepping foot back in the stadium and I won’t be stepping foot back at the university,” the coach said — even as he was initially supportive of Fleck taking over the program. Per Kill in this week’s interview, he spoke to Fleck once since he took over the Gophers, and “it wasn’t good. … That’s the last time.”

(Writer’s note: come for that, stay for the gratuitous and unsolicited scot at Jimbo Fisher.)

Do I still root for the Gophers? I do. Do I enjoy him running up and down the sideline? No. Do I think that he’s about the players? No. He’s about himself. You can’t tell me. You’ve watched him. You listen to his interview, you think he thinks about the players?

I just lost a lot of respect. It’s kind of like when Jimbo Fisher left Florida State and went to A&M, and [Rick] Trickett, who’d been with him for years and years and years, he never even gave him a call. He just takes off and goes to A&M, doesn’t call. Those kinds of things disappoint me in people. So I guess maybe disappointment is a better way to put P.J. Disappointed on how he handled some things.

Kill seemed to lay a lot of the blame for Fleck’s shifting personality at the feet of Greg Schiano, who had Fleck on his Rutgers staff from 2010-11 and also brought him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following season, as well as a divorce from his first wife.

He coached with me, but after that, he changed a lot. I’ll just be honest with you guys. People that have known him before — When he got with Schiano, his personality changed a lot. And I knew his first wife, and he just changed a bunch. And then once he became a head coach, I mean, I helped him get the job at Western Michigan, and I just think sometimes, ego gets carried away.

And when he went into Minnesota and treated the people the way he treated my guys and telling ‘em he had to go in and completely change the culture, and it was a bad culture and bad people, you know, he made it sound like we didn’t know what we were doing, and I took it personal. You just don’t treat people that have been with you and helped you career and you don’t even talk to him, you know, once you get the job.

Speaking of wives, and while Fleck himself hasn’t publicly responded to the verbal blasts, Fleck’s current wife posted a message of forgiveness on Twitter Wednesday morning that may or may not have been in reference to the situation, a tweet that her husband retweeted from his personal account.