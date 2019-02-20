Florida State WR George Campbell announces transfer to Penn State

A formerly highly-touted recruit has decided to finish his collegiate playing career a lot further north from where it began.

On his personal Instagram account Wednesday afternoon, George Campbell confirmed that he will be transferring from Florida State to Penn State. The wide receiver is scheduled to graduate from FSU in the coming months, meaning he will be eligible to play for the Nittany Lions in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Campbell’s final year of eligibility.

A five-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 19 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tarpon Springs high schooler was the highest-rated skill player in FSU’s class that year.

Campbell’s time in Tallahassee never matched that recruiting pedigree, however, as he totaled just 13 catches for 206 yards over the past four years. Four of the catches and 42 of the yards came in 2018, one year after he missed all but four games of the 2017 season because of injury.