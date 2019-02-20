Florida State WR George Campbell announces transfer to Penn State

A formerly highly-touted recruit has decided to finish his collegiate playing career a lot further north from where it began.
On his personal Instagram account Wednesday afternoon, George Campbell confirmed that he will be transferring from Florida State to Penn State. The wide receiver is scheduled to graduate from FSU in the coming months, meaning he will be eligible to play for the Nittany Lions in 2019.
The upcoming season will be Campbell’s final year of eligibility.
A five-star member of the Seminoles’ 2015 recruiting class, Campbell was rated as the No. 3 receiver in the country; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 19 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tarpon Springs high schooler was the highest-rated skill player in FSU’s class that year.
Campbell’s time in Tallahassee never matched that recruiting pedigree, however, as he totaled just 13 catches for 206 yards over the past four years. Four of the catches and 42 of the yards came in 2018, one year after he missed all but four games of the 2017 season because of injury.
LSU defensive tackle Dominic Livingston has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal due to a desire to be closer to home. Livingston announced he is leaving the Tigers with the intent on returning to his home state of Texas due to a concern about what he described as family issues. Livingston announced his status with a message on his Twitter account.
Where Livingston goes next remains to be seen. He did not announce where he would be looking beyond seemingly limiting himself to schools without the state of Texas.
Livingston was a three-star defensive tackle in LSU’s Class of 2018, according to his 247 Sports recruiting profile. The Houston native expressed a desire to play within the state of Texas. At the time of his recruitment, Livingston picked LSU over offers from Texas A&M. He also had offers on the table from Texas Tech and SMU.
Livingston appeared in one game during the 2018 season. That will allow him to preserve four years of eligibility under the NCAA’s redshirt rule that was implemented last season (a player can appear in up to four games before losing a year of eligibility. After sitting out the 2019 season, Livingston would have three years to play football. If he applies for a hardship waiver though, eh could eventually be ruled eligible for the upcoming fall even if he does transfer to another FBS program.
While the NCAA transfer database mostly taketh, it sometimes giveth back to the original program as well. Case in point: Nevada.
Earlier this month, Gabe Sewell entered his name into the portal with the intention of exploring transfer possibilities away from the Mountain West school. Two weeks or so later, Sewell seemed to indicate on Twitter that he has decided to pull his name out of the database and remain with the Wolf Pack.
As of yet, there’s been no official word from Jay Norvell‘s program on Sewell’s status with the team moving forward.
If remaining comes to fruition, it would be a boon for the Wolf Pack’s defense.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Sewell has started 37 of the 38 games in which he played for the Wolf Pack the past three years. This past season, Sewell led the team in tackles.
In mid-December, less than two weeks after leaving Nevada, Nephi Sewell, Gabe Sewell’s younger brother, announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to BYU to continue his collegiate playing career. Earlier this month, however, Nephi Sewell instead transferred to Utah.
Not long after leaving Georgia Tech, Parker Braun is quickly whittling down his transfer to-do list.
The standout offensive lineman has already taken an unofficial visit to Florida, while he has an official visit scheduled for March 1 to Texas. He also confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s “still trying to work out something with Ohio State” as far as a visit to the Columbus campus.
Additionally, Braun’s father has confirmed to 247Sports.com that his son has been in communication with Auburn line coach B.J. Grimes and could visit The Plains at some point in the not-too-distant future. Mike Braun did allow that the Tigers are “kind of a longshot” while the Gators, Longhorns and Buckeyes are the current front-runners.
A Freshman All-American in 2016, Braun has earned first-team All-ACC honors each of the past two seasons. Braun had spent the vast majority of his time at Tech as the Yellow Jackets’ starting left guard.
The 6-3, 280-pound Braun is scheduled to receive his degree from Tech this coming May. As a graduate transfer, Braun will be eligible to use his final season of eligibility at whichever Power Five school he ultimately chooses.
There’s been a changing of the defensive guard on Steve Addazio‘s Boston College coaching staff.
BC confirmed early Wednesday afternoon that Bill Sheridan has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Sheridan had spent the 2018 season, his first in Chestnut Hill, as linebackers coach.
Jim Reid, Addazio’s coordinator the past three seasons, will remain on staff as defensive ends coach.
In 2017, the Eagles were 36th nationally in scoring defense at 22.5 points per game; they gave up 25.7 ppg this past season, which dropped them to 54th in the country.