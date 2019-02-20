Illinois adds three to coaching staff including one in-house promotion

Illinois officially welcomed three new additions to the football staff on Wednesday, including one in-house promotion for the Illini program. The new members of the staff are running back coach Mike Bellamy, offensive line coach Bob McClain and strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez.

Bellamy spent the previous two seasons as a wide receivers coach for Toledo but spent four years on the Illinois staff from 2012 through 2015 as an assistant coach. Of course, Bellamy is also a former Illinois football player who earned All-Big Ten honors as a wide receiver in the late 1980s.

“It’s always a positive when you can add an alum to your staff,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said in a released statement. “Coach Bellamy has proven himself as an assistant here with a previous staff and at Toledo the last two seasons. Mike’s experience in Chicago and the state, along with his knowledge of our program, will definitely be a benefit. He did a terrific job with the receivers when he was here before, and now he gets the opportunity to expand his coaching role to running backs. Both coaches are excellent additions to our program.”

Hernandez is also marking a return to the Illini. After previously working at Illinois form 2005 to 2011, Hernandez has spent the last seven seasons at North Carolina.

“Returning to Illinois is an incredible opportunity,” Hernandez said in a statement. “This is not only an amazing place to work professionally, but it is also very special to me personally.

McClain was an in-house promotion for the staff. McClain joined the Illinois football program as an analyst last year. He has a history of coaching offensive linemen with jobs at Glenville State, Appalachian State, Virginia State, California University of Pennsylvania and Lenoir-Rhyne prior to his arrival at Illinois last year.

