Rutgers announces expanded beer sales at football stadium

When the product on the field is as bad as it’s been, the fans off of it need something to numb the pain up in the stands.

The university on Wednesday announced that it will be expanding beer and wine sales at sports venues across the campus, including HighPoint.com Stadium, the home of the football Scarlet Knights. The new policy, which will go into effect in the fall of this year, will allow alcohol sales in the general seating areas of the venues.

The university had previously sold alcohol at the football stadium in premium seating areas for the past several years.

“This decision was the result of a year-long review of the experience and data from across the college landscape,” said athletic director Pat Hobbs. “Universities have seen a dramatic drop in alcohol-related incidents on game day by providing a controlled environment for beer and wine sales. We will work closely with RUPD to achieve similar results at Rutgers.”

“Data from peer institutions shows a correlation between a decrease in alcohol-related incidents when a venue provides a controlled environment for beer and wine sales,” said Rutgers University Chief of Police Kenneth Cop. “The RUPD will continue to be vigorous in working with Rutgers Athletics to promote public safety at athletic events and expects attendees to respect all applicable laws to ensure a safe and enjoyable game day experience.”

According to the university’s release, 51 of the 129 schools that play at the FBS level allow alcohol sales in general seating areas of their respective football stadiums.

The past four seasons, the Scarlet Knights have won just 11 of 48 games while posting an abysmal 4-31 record in Big Ten play. The program bottomed out this past season, posting a 1-11 record that included an 11-game losing streak to close out the year.