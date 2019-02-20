Three hires, one promotion complete Charlie Strong’s USF staff

After an offseason of turnover, Charlie Strong‘s South Florida coaching staff is whole again.

Tuesday, USF officially announced three Strong hires for the football program — Jeremy Darveau, Steve Ellis and Paul Spicer. Darveau and Spicer will serve as line coaches on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, respectively, while Ellis has been tapped as defensive backs coach.

Ellis last season was the cornerbacks coach at Middle Tennessee State, while Spicer was the assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past four seasons. Darveau was the line coach for Div. II national champion Valdosta State under Kerwin Bell, who was named earlier this offseason as USF’s new offensive coordinator.

In addition to those new hires, the Bulls also announced the promotion of Bryan Hill to safeties coach. Hill had spent the past two seasons at USF as a defensive quality control assistant.

And, finally, Sean Cronin has been moved to outside linebackers coach from defensive line coach.

“I feel very good about our coaching staff and the energy and ability they will bring to our program as we head into the 2019 season,” a statement from Strong began. “I expect our new coaches will connect very quickly and very well with our players, bring their own perspectives and ideas and will help us excel on the field and in recruiting. We are very excited for this upcoming season and are going to work.”