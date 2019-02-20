Three-year starting LB for Nevada pulls name from transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the NCAA transfer database mostly taketh, it sometimes giveth back to the original program as well. Case in point: Nevada.

Earlier this month, Gabe Sewell entered his name into the portal with the intention of exploring transfer possibilities away from the Mountain West school. Two weeks or so later, Sewell seemed to indicate on Twitter that he has decided to pull his name out of the database and remain with the Wolf Pack.

As of yet, there’s been no official word from Jay Norvell‘s program on Sewell’s status with the team moving forward.

If remaining comes to fruition, it would be a boon for the Wolf Pack’s defense.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Sewell has started 37 of the 38 games in which he played for the Wolf Pack the past three years. This past season, Sewell led the team in tackles.

In mid-December, less than two weeks after leaving Nevada, Nephi Sewell, Gabe Sewell’s younger brother, announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to BYU to continue his collegiate playing career. Earlier this month, however, Nephi Sewell instead transferred to Utah.