Way-too-early betting line projections see Clemson, Georgia and LSU considerable favorites against Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Texas

Anyone placing bets on college football games taking place in September in the middle of February is certainly more daring than others. That said, it’s never too early to talk about some of the lines for some early-season college football games of note, right?

Now, thanks to Brett McMurphy, we have some lines to ponder to satisfy your offseason blues. McMurphy shared some early line projections for non-conference games on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Among the lines shared included seeing defending national champion Clemson as a 2.5-point favorite over Texas A&M when the Aggies make their way to Death Valley in Week 2. Considering how much Clemson just whooped Alabama in the national championship game and with the game being played on Clemson’s turf, that was probably to be expected even though the Aggies gave the Tigers a real scare in College Station last fall.

Other sizable favorites included Michigan giving Army 28 points in Ann Arbor, Ohio State spotting Cincinnati 18 points, and Washington State giving Houston two touchdowns for their September non-conference tilts. Georgia was also listed as a 10.5-point favorite at home against Notre Dame.

Projected spreads via @_Collin1 for non-conference games: LSU -8 at Texas

Clemson -20.5 A&M

UGA -10.5 ND

Michigan -28 Army

OhioSt -18 Cincinnati

PennSt -7.5 Pitt

OU -12 at UCLA

Stanford -3 at UCF Neutral sites:

FSU -5.5 Boise

UF -8.5 Miami

Auburn -1.5 Oregon

WashSt -14 UH — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 20, 2019

Considering my roller coaster of a 2018 season making picks, I may not be the best person to ask for opinions here. But I would lean toward Texas A&M getting 20.5 on the road, even against Clemson, because that is a lot of points for a team that just pushed Clemson to the final seconds last season. If Army plays the way they did at Oklahoma last fall, getting 28 points against Michigan feels like a bargain. Texas getting eight points against LSU in Austin seems pretty enticing too.

See any lines you like?

Follow @KevinOnCFB