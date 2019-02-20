Wesley McGriff rejoins Auburn as defensive assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a brief sabbatical, Wesley McGriff is back on The Plains.

It was confirmed by the Auburn football program Wednesday that McGriff has been named by Gus Malzahn as a defensive assistant. While not confirmed by the school, it’s expected McGriff will take over as defensive backs coach.

McGriff will fill the hole created by Greg Brown’s departure for a job at Purdue earlier this offseason.

In 2016, McGriff served as the defensive secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator for Malzahn’s Tigers.

“We’re excited to have Wesley return to our program,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and recruiter. He brings great passion and energy and will be a great fit with our defensive staff.”

McGriff spent the past two seasons at SEC West rival Ole Miss, where he served as defensive coordinator and carried the title of associate head coach. In November of last year, the Rebels announced McGriff’s dismissal.

“I’m very appreciative and excited to be rejoining Coach Malzahn and the staff at Auburn,” said McGriff. “Auburn is a program with outstanding players, coaches and tradition. Coach Malzahn is a great coach and leader and I look forward to helping Auburn win championships.”