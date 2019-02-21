In emails, A&M president says rekindling rivalry with Texas ‘unlikely’

So much for that.
In mid-January, Texas A&M president Michael Young, along with his University of Texas counterpart, Greg Fenves, both very publicly stated that they were very much in favor of rekindling the Aggies-Longhorns football rivalry. “We’re supportive of renewing it. Absolutely. We have been from Day One,” Young proclaimed at the time.
In emails obtained by the Dallas Morning News, however, Young painted an entirely different picture in the ensuing days. From the Morning News‘ report:
We have no plans to renew the rivalry game at this time for very practical reasons,” Young wrote on Jan. 22.
…
The topic is of interest to many for or against and we’re open to the discussion in line with what is best for the schools,” Young [wrote]. “There are a variety of reasons that this will be unlikely to happen, including separate conference schedules and scheduling many years out.
Given the amount of money both schools pull in annually, buying themselves out of future games — UT has Power Five non-conference games scheduled out through 2030, A&M through 2028 — in order to renew the rivalry is certainly doable if they really wanted play again.
The two schools have met 118 times since 1894, including every from 1915 through 2011. A&M left for the SEC following the 2011 season, throwing one of the most storied rivalries in college football into a state of hibernation that will, apparently, linger on for the foreseeable future.
Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech announced they were staying in-house to replace an assistant lost to an SEC school. Two days later, that SEC school confirmed its pilfering of that ACC program.
As expected, Ole Miss announced midweek that Matt Luke has added veteran college football coach Tyrone Nix to his Rebels staff. Also as expected, Nix will serve as Luke’s linebackers coach.
The move south serves as a homecoming of sorts for Nix as he worked as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator from 2008-11. Additionally, his brother, Derrick Nix, has worked as the Rebels’ running backs coach for the last decade.
“We are continuing to add invaluable experience to our staff with the addition of Coach Nix to our defense,” a statement from Luke began. “His tough-minded approach, along with his familiarity with our program and the state of Mississippi, make him a perfect fit for our program and an asset on the recruiting front.”
Nix spent one season as the safeties coach in Blacksburg prior to his return to Oxford.
And there you have it, in case you were wondering.
When last we left Craig Bohl‘s Wyoming coaching staff earlier this month, the head coach was expected to add Bart Miller as an on-field assistant. Wednesday, the Mountain West football program confirmed that Miller has been hired as Bohl’s new offensive line coach.
Miller is actually Bohl’s third assistant at the same position in a little over two months.
Following the end of the 2018 season, Bohl parted ways with his long-time line coach Scott Fuchs and embarked on a search for a replacement. That search ended with Wyoming’s hiring of Klayton Adams; less than a month later, another search for a line coach was launched as Adams took a job as the assistant offensive line coach for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
Last season was Miller’s first, and as it turned out last, with the Ohio Bobcats. This marks Miller’s fourth different school in as many years as he was on the coaching staffs at Minnesota and Air Force in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
“Coach Miller brings a great understanding of the Mountain West Conference having played for Rocky Long at New Mexico when they were a power football team and having coached at Air Force,” said Bohl in a statement. “Along with his background, he enjoys a great national reputation of being a power offensive line coach. We’re convinced he is going to be a great match for the University of Wyoming, playing Cowboy Tough football.”
Illinois officially welcomed three new additions to the football staff on Wednesday, including one in-house promotion for the Illini program. The new members of the staff are running back coach Mike Bellamy, offensive line coach Bob McClain and strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez.
Bellamy spent the previous two seasons as a wide receivers coach for Toledo but spent four years on the Illinois staff from 2012 through 2015 as an assistant coach. Of course, Bellamy is also a former Illinois football player who earned All-Big Ten honors as a wide receiver in the late 1980s.
“It’s always a positive when you can add an alum to your staff,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said in a released statement. “Coach Bellamy has proven himself as an assistant here with a previous staff and at Toledo the last two seasons. Mike’s experience in Chicago and the state, along with his knowledge of our program, will definitely be a benefit. He did a terrific job with the receivers when he was here before, and now he gets the opportunity to expand his coaching role to running backs. Both coaches are excellent additions to our program.”
Hernandez is also marking a return to the Illini. After previously working at Illinois form 2005 to 2011, Hernandez has spent the last seven seasons at North Carolina.
“Returning to Illinois is an incredible opportunity,” Hernandez said in a statement. “This is not only an amazing place to work professionally, but it is also very special to me personally.
McClain was an in-house promotion for the staff. McClain joined the Illinois football program as an analyst last year. He has a history of coaching offensive linemen with jobs at Glenville State, Appalachian State, Virginia State, California University of Pennsylvania and Lenoir-Rhyne prior to his arrival at Illinois last year.
Anyone placing bets on college football games taking place in September in the middle of February is certainly more daring than others. That said, it’s never too early to talk about some of the lines for some early-season college football games of note, right?
Now, thanks to Brett McMurphy, we have some lines to ponder to satisfy your offseason blues. McMurphy shared some early line projections for non-conference games on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Among the lines shared included seeing defending national champion Clemson as a 2.5-point favorite over Texas A&M when the Aggies make their way to Death Valley in Week 2. Considering how much Clemson just whooped Alabama in the national championship game and with the game being played on Clemson’s turf, that was probably to be expected even though the Aggies gave the Tigers a real scare in College Station last fall.
Other sizable favorites included Michigan giving Army 28 points in Ann Arbor, Ohio State spotting Cincinnati 18 points, and Washington State giving Houston two touchdowns for their September non-conference tilts. Georgia was also listed as a 10.5-point favorite at home against Notre Dame.
Considering my roller coaster of a 2018 season making picks, I may not be the best person to ask for opinions here. But I would lean toward Texas A&M getting 20.5 on the road, even against Clemson, because that is a lot of points for a team that just pushed Clemson to the final seconds last season. If Army plays the way they did at Oklahoma last fall, getting 28 points against Michigan feels like a bargain. Texas getting eight points against LSU in Austin seems pretty enticing too.
See any lines you like?