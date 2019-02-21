In emails, A&M president says rekindling rivalry with Texas ‘unlikely’

So much for that.

In mid-January, Texas A&M president Michael Young, along with his University of Texas counterpart, Greg Fenves, both very publicly stated that they were very much in favor of rekindling the Aggies-Longhorns football rivalry. “We’re supportive of renewing it. Absolutely. We have been from Day One,” Young proclaimed at the time.

In emails obtained by the Dallas Morning News, however, Young painted an entirely different picture in the ensuing days. From the Morning News‘ report:

We have no plans to renew the rivalry game at this time for very practical reasons,” Young wrote on Jan. 22. … The topic is of interest to many for or against and we’re open to the discussion in line with what is best for the schools,” Young [wrote]. “There are a variety of reasons that this will be unlikely to happen, including separate conference schedules and scheduling many years out.

Given the amount of money both schools pull in annually, buying themselves out of future games — UT has Power Five non-conference games scheduled out through 2030, A&M through 2028 — in order to renew the rivalry is certainly doable if they really wanted play again.

The two schools have met 118 times since 1894, including every from 1915 through 2011. A&M left for the SEC following the 2011 season, throwing one of the most storied rivalries in college football into a state of hibernation that will, apparently, linger on for the foreseeable future.