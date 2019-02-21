Ole Miss confirms Tyrone Nix as linebackers coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech announced they were staying in-house to replace an assistant lost to an SEC school. Two days later, that SEC school confirmed its pilfering of that ACC program.

As expected, Ole Miss announced midweek that Matt Luke has added veteran college football coach Tyrone Nix to his Rebels staff. Also as expected, Nix will serve as Luke’s linebackers coach.

The move south serves as a homecoming of sorts for Nix as he worked as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator from 2008-11. Additionally, his brother, Derrick Nix, has worked as the Rebels’ running backs coach for the last decade.

“We are continuing to add invaluable experience to our staff with the addition of Coach Nix to our defense,” a statement from Luke began. “His tough-minded approach, along with his familiarity with our program and the state of Mississippi, make him a perfect fit for our program and an asset on the recruiting front.”

Nix spent one season as the safeties coach in Blacksburg prior to his return to Oxford.