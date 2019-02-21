Purdue confirms hiring of Auburn assistant Greg Brown

Wednesday, Auburn announced the hiring of Wesley McGriff as secondary coach. A day later, the man McGriff replaced was officially introduced by his new employer.
As expected, Purdue Thursday confirmed that Greg Brown has been added to Jeff Brohm‘s coaching staff as cornerbacks coach. Brown had spent the past two seasons as the secondary coach for the SEC Tigers.
“We’re excited to have Greg join us,” Brohm said in a statement. “He is a veteran coach with nearly 40 years of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels of football. Greg will be a great addition to our staff.”
The move to West Lafayette serves as a homecoming of sorts as Brown spent the 1989 and 1990 seasons with the Boilermakers as defensive backs coach.
Brown has spent the past decade and a half at Power Five programs, including stops at Missouri (2016), Louisville (2014-15), Alabama (2013), Colorado (2011-12; 2005-09) and Arizona (2010). Prior to that, he spent time with five different NFL teams over the course of a dozen seasons.
The never-ending benevolence of the NCAA is on display yet again, with a playing member of the Arizona State football program the most recent beneficiary.
Citing multiple people directly familiar with the development, 247Sports.com has reported that Tyler Whiley has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by The Association. Recent rule changes proved to be the impetus for the decision that will allow the defensive back to play in 2019.
From the website’s report:
Whiley… is benefitting from a change made to bylaw 12.8.1.7 called “redshirt year provision.” It allows relief from the five-year eligibility rule if an institutional decision is made to redshirt a student-athlete in his freshman season and a subsequent season is missed due to injury or other qualifying hardship.
Previously, players needed to have two seasons of incapacitation due to injury, illness or other issue in order to apply for a sixth year with the NCAA. That’s no longer the case and the rule change is retroactive to anyone still within their five-year eligibility window. Whiley is part of the first class of players able to benefit from the change.
While took a non-injury redshirt as a true freshman in 2014, then missed the entire 2018 season due to a serious injury to his right leg. Those two factors triggered the affirmative decision for a sixth season of eligibility, which Whiley will be able to use in 2019.
Whiley played in 13 games in the season prior to his injury. He will likely enter summer camp as a favorite to claim a starting job at safety.
So much for that.
In mid-January, Texas A&M president Michael Young, along with his University of Texas counterpart, Greg Fenves, both very publicly stated that they were very much in favor of rekindling the Aggies-Longhorns football rivalry. “We’re supportive of renewing it. Absolutely. We have been from Day One,” Young proclaimed at the time.
In emails obtained by the Dallas Morning News, however, Young painted an entirely different picture in the ensuing days. From the Morning News‘ report:
We have no plans to renew the rivalry game at this time for very practical reasons,” Young wrote on Jan. 22.
…
The topic is of interest to many for or against and we’re open to the discussion in line with what is best for the schools,” Young [wrote]. “There are a variety of reasons that this will be unlikely to happen, including separate conference schedules and scheduling many years out.
Given the amount of money both schools pull in annually, buying themselves out of future games — UT has Power Five non-conference games scheduled out through 2030, A&M through 2028 — in order to renew the rivalry is certainly doable if they really wanted play again.
The two schools have met 118 times since 1894, including every from 1915 through 2011. A&M left for the SEC following the 2011 season, throwing one of the most storied rivalries in college football into a state of hibernation that will, apparently, linger on for the foreseeable future.
Earlier in the week, Virginia Tech announced they were staying in-house to replace an assistant lost to an SEC school. Two days later, that SEC school confirmed its pilfering of that ACC program.
As expected, Ole Miss announced midweek that Matt Luke has added veteran college football coach Tyrone Nix to his Rebels staff. Also as expected, Nix will serve as Luke’s linebackers coach.
The move south serves as a homecoming of sorts for Nix as he worked as Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator from 2008-11. Additionally, his brother, Derrick Nix, has worked as the Rebels’ running backs coach for the last decade.
“We are continuing to add invaluable experience to our staff with the addition of Coach Nix to our defense,” a statement from Luke began. “His tough-minded approach, along with his familiarity with our program and the state of Mississippi, make him a perfect fit for our program and an asset on the recruiting front.”
Nix spent one season as the safeties coach in Blacksburg prior to his return to Oxford.
And there you have it, in case you were wondering.
When last we left Craig Bohl‘s Wyoming coaching staff earlier this month, the head coach was expected to add Bart Miller as an on-field assistant. Wednesday, the Mountain West football program confirmed that Miller has been hired as Bohl’s new offensive line coach.
Miller is actually Bohl’s third assistant at the same position in a little over two months.
Following the end of the 2018 season, Bohl parted ways with his long-time line coach Scott Fuchs and embarked on a search for a replacement. That search ended with Wyoming’s hiring of Klayton Adams; less than a month later, another search for a line coach was launched as Adams took a job as the assistant offensive line coach for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
Last season was Miller’s first, and as it turned out last, with the Ohio Bobcats. This marks Miller’s fourth different school in as many years as he was on the coaching staffs at Minnesota and Air Force in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
“Coach Miller brings a great understanding of the Mountain West Conference having played for Rocky Long at New Mexico when they were a power football team and having coached at Air Force,” said Bohl in a statement. “Along with his background, he enjoys a great national reputation of being a power offensive line coach. We’re convinced he is going to be a great match for the University of Wyoming, playing Cowboy Tough football.”