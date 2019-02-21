Wyoming makes hiring of Ohio OL coach Bart Miller official

And there you have it, in case you were wondering.
When last we left Craig Bohl‘s Wyoming coaching staff earlier this month, the head coach was expected to add Bart Miller as an on-field assistant. Wednesday, the Mountain West football program confirmed that Miller has been hired as Bohl’s new offensive line coach.
Miller is actually Bohl’s third assistant at the same position in a little over two months.
Following the end of the 2018 season, Bohl parted ways with his long-time line coach Scott Fuchs and embarked on a search for a replacement. That search ended with Wyoming’s hiring of Klayton Adams; less than a month later, another search for a line coach was launched as Adams took a job as the assistant offensive line coach for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.
Last season was Miller’s first, and as it turned out last, with the Ohio Bobcats. This marks Miller’s fourth different school in as many years as he was on the coaching staffs at Minnesota and Air Force in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
“Coach Miller brings a great understanding of the Mountain West Conference having played for Rocky Long at New Mexico when they were a power football team and having coached at Air Force,” said Bohl in a statement. “Along with his background, he enjoys a great national reputation of being a power offensive line coach. We’re convinced he is going to be a great match for the University of Wyoming, playing Cowboy Tough football.”
Illinois officially welcomed three new additions to the football staff on Wednesday, including one in-house promotion for the Illini program. The new members of the staff are running back coach Mike Bellamy, offensive line coach Bob McClain and strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez.
Bellamy spent the previous two seasons as a wide receivers coach for Toledo but spent four years on the Illinois staff from 2012 through 2015 as an assistant coach. Of course, Bellamy is also a former Illinois football player who earned All-Big Ten honors as a wide receiver in the late 1980s.
“It’s always a positive when you can add an alum to your staff,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said in a released statement. “Coach Bellamy has proven himself as an assistant here with a previous staff and at Toledo the last two seasons. Mike’s experience in Chicago and the state, along with his knowledge of our program, will definitely be a benefit. He did a terrific job with the receivers when he was here before, and now he gets the opportunity to expand his coaching role to running backs. Both coaches are excellent additions to our program.”
Hernandez is also marking a return to the Illini. After previously working at Illinois form 2005 to 2011, Hernandez has spent the last seven seasons at North Carolina.
“Returning to Illinois is an incredible opportunity,” Hernandez said in a statement. “This is not only an amazing place to work professionally, but it is also very special to me personally.
McClain was an in-house promotion for the staff. McClain joined the Illinois football program as an analyst last year. He has a history of coaching offensive linemen with jobs at Glenville State, Appalachian State, Virginia State, California University of Pennsylvania and Lenoir-Rhyne prior to his arrival at Illinois last year.
Anyone placing bets on college football games taking place in September in the middle of February is certainly more daring than others. That said, it’s never too early to talk about some of the lines for some early-season college football games of note, right?
Now, thanks to Brett McMurphy, we have some lines to ponder to satisfy your offseason blues. McMurphy shared some early line projections for non-conference games on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. Among the lines shared included seeing defending national champion Clemson as a 2.5-point favorite over Texas A&M when the Aggies make their way to Death Valley in Week 2. Considering how much Clemson just whooped Alabama in the national championship game and with the game being played on Clemson’s turf, that was probably to be expected even though the Aggies gave the Tigers a real scare in College Station last fall.
Other sizable favorites included Michigan giving Army 28 points in Ann Arbor, Ohio State spotting Cincinnati 18 points, and Washington State giving Houston two touchdowns for their September non-conference tilts. Georgia was also listed as a 10.5-point favorite at home against Notre Dame.
Considering my roller coaster of a 2018 season making picks, I may not be the best person to ask for opinions here. But I would lean toward Texas A&M getting 20.5 on the road, even against Clemson, because that is a lot of points for a team that just pushed Clemson to the final seconds last season. If Army plays the way they did at Oklahoma last fall, getting 28 points against Michigan feels like a bargain. Texas getting eight points against LSU in Austin seems pretty enticing too.
See any lines you like?
LSU defensive tackle Dominic Livingston has reportedly entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal due to a desire to be closer to home. Livingston announced he is leaving the Tigers with the intent on returning to his home state of Texas due to a concern about what he described as family issues. Livingston announced his status with a message on his Twitter account.
Where Livingston goes next remains to be seen. He did not announce where he would be looking beyond seemingly limiting himself to schools without the state of Texas.
Livingston was a three-star defensive tackle in LSU’s Class of 2018, according to his 247 Sports recruiting profile. The Houston native expressed a desire to play within the state of Texas. At the time of his recruitment, Livingston picked LSU over offers from Texas A&M. He also had offers on the table from Texas Tech and SMU.
Livingston appeared in one game during the 2018 season. That will allow him to preserve four years of eligibility under the NCAA’s redshirt rule that was implemented last season (a player can appear in up to four games before losing a year of eligibility. After sitting out the 2019 season, Livingston would have three years to play football. If he applies for a hardship waiver though, eh could eventually be ruled eligible for the upcoming fall even if he does transfer to another FBS program.
While the NCAA transfer database mostly taketh, it sometimes giveth back to the original program as well. Case in point: Nevada.
Earlier this month, Gabe Sewell entered his name into the portal with the intention of exploring transfer possibilities away from the Mountain West school. Two weeks or so later, Sewell seemed to indicate on Twitter that he has decided to pull his name out of the database and remain with the Wolf Pack.
As of yet, there’s been no official word from Jay Norvell‘s program on Sewell’s status with the team moving forward.
If remaining comes to fruition, it would be a boon for the Wolf Pack’s defense.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Sewell has started 37 of the 38 games in which he played for the Wolf Pack the past three years. This past season, Sewell led the team in tackles.
In mid-December, less than two weeks after leaving Nevada, Nephi Sewell, Gabe Sewell’s younger brother, announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to BYU to continue his collegiate playing career. Earlier this month, however, Nephi Sewell instead transferred to Utah.