Wyoming makes hiring of Ohio OL coach Bart Miller official

When last we left Craig Bohl‘s Wyoming coaching staff earlier this month, the head coach was expected to add Bart Miller as an on-field assistant. Wednesday, the Mountain West football program confirmed that Miller has been hired as Bohl’s new offensive line coach.

Miller is actually Bohl’s third assistant at the same position in a little over two months.

Following the end of the 2018 season, Bohl parted ways with his long-time line coach Scott Fuchs and embarked on a search for a replacement. That search ended with Wyoming’s hiring of Klayton Adams; less than a month later, another search for a line coach was launched as Adams took a job as the assistant offensive line coach for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts.

Last season was Miller’s first, and as it turned out last, with the Ohio Bobcats. This marks Miller’s fourth different school in as many years as he was on the coaching staffs at Minnesota and Air Force in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

“Coach Miller brings a great understanding of the Mountain West Conference having played for Rocky Long at New Mexico when they were a power football team and having coached at Air Force,” said Bohl in a statement. “Along with his background, he enjoys a great national reputation of being a power offensive line coach. We’re convinced he is going to be a great match for the University of Wyoming, playing Cowboy Tough football.”