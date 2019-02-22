Alabama, West Virginia announce future home-and-home

Country roads could be taking Nick Saban home again. Maybe.

Friday afternoon, both Alabama and West Virginia announced a future home-and-home series between the two football programs. The Crimson Tide will travel to Morgantown on September 5, 2026, with the Mountaineers returning the trip to Tuscaloosa on September 4, 2027.

Saban, a native of the state of West Virginia, would be 74 years old for that first game at Milan Puskar Stadium (he turns 75 in October of 2026).

“We are pleased to be able to add another premier, non-conference opponent to our future home-and-homes with West Virginia,” read a statement from Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne. “This series gives our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans the opportunity to play in and experience outstanding on-campus matchups to open the 2026 and 2027 seasons. As we continue to build out our future schedules, we will work to include even more home-and-homes of this caliber.”

“I would like to thank Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne for his help in putting together this SEC/Big 12 home-and-home matchup,” Byrne’s counterpart, WVU’s Shane Lyons, said in a statement. “With its great tradition and history, it will be exciting to host the Crimson Tide in Morgantown, and it will provide our fans with a great trip to visit Tuscaloosa the following season. Our non-conference football scheduling and the quality of opponents we are playing continue to be second to none.”

The two football programs have met once previously, a season-opening win for Alabama in the 2014 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.