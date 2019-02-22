Kentucky stays in-house by promoting Brad White to defensive coordinator

After losing a defensive coordinator to the NFL, Kentucky has elevated Brad White from outside linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Kentucky announced the in-house promotion to fill the vacancy on the coaching staff on Friday afternoon, with White formally replacing Matt House as defensive coordinator. In addition, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow has been given the title of associate head coach.

“I’m very confident in Coach White’s ability to lead the defense,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said in a released statement. “He did a tremendous job fundamentally developing our players last season. He has always given great support with ‘big-picture’ ideas on defense and I’m excited about what he will do to take us to another level. ”

White has been on the Kentucky coaching staff last year after six years as an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts. White received plenty of praise for helping to maximize the potential of linebacker Josh Allen to becoming one of the top defensive players in the country. White will retain his role as an outside linebackers coach on top of his new responsibilities as defensive coordinator.

Marrow is a veteran on the Kentucky coaching staff under Stoops, as he has been in Lexington for the past seven seasons. Under his watch, Kentucky’s recruiting efforts have resulted in improving the overall roster quality and depth in one of the most competitive conferences and regions in the nation. The fruits of that labor paid off with a 10-win season in 2018. Like White, Marrow will continue to hold his previous titles as tight ends coach, recruiting coordinator and NFL liaison.

House left Kentucky for a job with the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, where he takes on the role of linebackers coach for the AFC West franchise.

