Mike Leach’s final lecture will stream live through the magic of the internet

Technology is a wonderful thing. And because of it, we’ll all be able to witness to Mike Leach instructing his class this spring semester at Washington State. Specifically, the world will be invited to observe the final session of Leach’s course, Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies, in late April.

Good news: Mike Leach’s upcoming class at Wazzu — “Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies“— will have it’s final session live streamed to all on April 23. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 22, 2019

Leach’s course is an extracurricular course being offered by Washington State with four separate sessions beginning in late March. The course is only available to WSU students, of course, but WSU knows there is much to be gained by allowing Leach’s class to be viewed by others outside of Pullman.

According to a statement released by Washington State, the final session will summarize all four previous lectures and there will be a live Q&A session. Those watching the live feed will be invited to submit questions in text form for the Q&A too.

