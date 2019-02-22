Penn State replaces special teams coordinator lost to NFL

A week after losing his special teams boss to the NFL, James Franklin has found a replacement.
Penn State confirmed Thursday that Joe Lorig has been hired as Franklin’s new special teams coordinator. Lorig will also serve as an unspecified defensive assistant as part of Franklin’s Nittany Lions coaching staff.
The move to hire Lorig comes after Phil Galiano, who spent two years with the Nittany Lions, left earlier this month for a job in the NFL.
“We are looking forward to having Joe join our staff,” a statement from Franklin began. “We conducted a comprehensive study of special teams coordinators across the country to find the best fit for our staff and identified Joe as the best candidate. His special teams units have a history of being among the best in the country and we know he can continue that success here. I have also known Joe for many years, dating back to when we worked together at Idaho State under Larry Lewis.”
“I am extremely excited to join the staff at Penn State University and begin working with such a storied program,” Lorig said. “Penn State is a program with outstanding players, coaches and tradition. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Franklin and his entire coaching staff. My wife, three children and I are very appreciative of the opportunity to join the Nittany Lion family, and we look forward to helping Penn State win championships!”
The past three seasons, Lorig was the special teams coordinator at Memphis. He also served as the outside linebackers coach for the Tigers.
Despite putting up his fifth straight sub-.500 season during his five years in Nashville, Derek Mason has again been rewarded by his employer.
In a press release Friday, Vanderbilt announced that Mason, along with two other head coaches in other sports, is on the receiving end of a contract extension from the university. The length of the extension was not divulged.
Also not divulged were any financial enhancements that may have been included as part of the amended contract. Mason’s $2.8 million salary in 2018 was 12th in the 14-team SEC, ahead of only Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead ($2.6 million) and Missouri’s Barry Odom ($2.35 million).
“We are excited to keep Derek, [bowling head coach] John [Williamson] and [men’s golf head coach] Scott [Limbaugh] on West End for years to come,” said athletic director Malcolm Turner in a statement. “Their leadership remains vital to building Vanderbilt’s consistent level of success. We look forward to continuing to find additional ways to help grow and support these and all of our varsity programs as we compete for championships.”
James Franklin went 9-4 in each of his last two seasons at Vandy before leaving for Penn State. Since replacing Franklin, Mason has gone 24-38 overall and 9-31 in SEC play. The Commodores have lost at least seven games in each of Mason’s five seasons, hitting that number in the loss column each of the past three years.
On the positive side, Mason is one of just two Vandy football coaches who has led the Commodores to multiple bowl berths — Franklin, obviously, is the other — while they’ve beaten in-state rival Tennessee three straight times for the first time since the 1920s.
Just when you thought he was out, it pulls him right back in.
Earlier this month, Davin Cotton opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in a move away from LSU. Two days later, however, the defensive lineman, as is his right, opted to pull his name from the portal and remain with the Tigers.
A week later, though, Cotton has reportedly reentered the database.
A four-star member of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Cotton was rated as the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. Cotton played in two games as a true freshman this past season.
Cotton is the second LSU defensive lineman to enter the database this week. Wednesday, citing a desire to be closer to his home in Texas, Dominique Livingston took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer from the Tigers.
Rod Wright is officially returning to the state that helped launch his coaching career.
As had been speculated on over the last few days, UT-San Antonio has announced that Wright has been hired by Frank Wilson as the head coach’s new defensive line coach. Wright played his college football for the Texas Longhorns in the mid-aughts, earning All-American and All-Big 12 honors as a defensive lineman during his time in Austin.
“We are excited to announce Rod Wright as our new defensive line coach,” Wilson said in a statement. “He was an outstanding collegiate player and he has done an exceptional job mentoring defensive linemen everywhere he’s coached. We think he’s one of the best young coaches in the country and he will be a great addition to our staff.”
This past season, Wright served as the line coach at East Carolina, his first on-field role at the FBS level. Prior to that, he spent four seasons at FCS Sam Houston State.
Wright began his coaching career at his alma mater, working as a student assistant/defensive special assistant for three years at UT beginning in 2011.
The transfer train has made yet another stop in South Florida, and this one brought a passenger with a helluva high school pedigree with not a lot to show for yet on his college résumé.
In mid-December, it was reported that Jaelan Phillips would be transferring from UCLA. A little over two months later, Phillips announced on Twitter that he will continue his collegiate playing career at Miami.
Because of NCAA transfer rules, Phillips will likely have to sit out the 2019 season. He would then have two years of eligibility to use beginning in 2020.
Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the entire country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Despite that lofty ranking, although in large part due to injury, his collegiate career thus far hasn’t amounted to much.
As a true freshman, Phillips started four of the seven games in which he played. Despite missing nearly half the season because of an ankle injury, he finished fourth on the Bruins in tackles for loss with seven and second in sacks with 3.5. Battling additional injuries in 2018, including concussions, Phillips played in just four games this past season.
Phillips would be at least the seventh FBS player — and sixth from a Power Five program — to transfer to Miami since Manny Diaz took over at The U, joining USC safety Bubba Bolden (HERE), Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill (HERE), Auburn running back Asa Martin (HERE), Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell (HERE), Buffalo wide receiver K.J. Osborn (HERE) as well as Phillips’ former UCLA teammate, defensive tackle Chigozie Nnoruka (HERE).