After entering transfer portal, ex-Auburn WR Kyle Davis opts for CFL rather than return to FAU

How dead set on getting away from Lane Kiffin was Kyle Davis? He’s going all the way to Canada to get away from him.

Okay, in reality the situation isn’t that simple.

After playing his first two seasons at Auburn, Davis transferred to Florida Atlantic a year ago after he was dismissed by the Tigers in October of 2017.

“We just want to thank the Auburn fan for their support,” the player’s father, Ron Davis, told the AL.com last January. “Coach Gus Malzahn and the Auburn staff and family have been so nice to us, but we’ve moved and Kyle will be taking his talents to FAU.”

As an undergraduate, Davis had to sit out the 2018 season at FAU. He then elected to transfer again, entering the transfer portal before he appeared in a game for the Owls.

Rather than sit out a second straight season — or, possibly, realizing he didn’t have an avenue to play college football — Davis has decided to take his talents to Canada.

The CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders this week announced the signing of Davis, plus former Tennessee Tech receiver Brock McCoin and former Kentucky offensive lineman EJ Price. Like Davis, Price transferred during his collegiate career; he signed with USC but eventually started 11 games at left tackle for the Wildcats last season.

Davis showed flashes in his time at Auburn. In 20 games over the 2016-17 campaigns, he caught 19 passes for 458 yards (24.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.