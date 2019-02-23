After entering transfer portal, ex-Auburn WR Kyle Davis opts for CFL rather than return to FAU

How dead set on getting away from Lane Kiffin was Kyle Davis? He’s going all the way to Canada to get away from him.
Okay, in reality the situation isn’t that simple.
After playing his first two seasons at Auburn, Davis transferred to Florida Atlantic a year ago after he was dismissed by the Tigers in October of 2017.
“We just want to thank the Auburn fan for their support,” the player’s father, Ron Davis, told the AL.com last January. “Coach Gus Malzahn and the Auburn staff and family have been so nice to us, but we’ve moved and Kyle will be taking his talents to FAU.”
As an undergraduate, Davis had to sit out the 2018 season at FAU. He then elected to transfer again, entering the transfer portal before he appeared in a game for the Owls.
Rather than sit out a second straight season — or, possibly, realizing he didn’t have an avenue to play college football — Davis has decided to take his talents to Canada.
The CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders this week announced the signing of Davis, plus former Tennessee Tech receiver Brock McCoin and former Kentucky offensive lineman EJ Price. Like Davis, Price transferred during his collegiate career; he signed with USC but eventually started 11 games at left tackle for the Wildcats last season.
Davis showed flashes in his time at Auburn. In 20 games over the 2016-17 campaigns, he caught 19 passes for 458 yards (24.1 yards per catch) and two touchdowns.
The much-maligned Pac-12 football officials are getting their own officials.
The conference has hired Sibson Consulting, a New York-based firm with national clients to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the league’s officiating processes, taking a magnifying glass for everything from the league’s recruitment practices to its replay process.
Arizona State AD Ray Anderson led the process, which makes sense given he once hired them to review the NFL’s officiating program in his duties as the league’s executive vice president for football operations. Sibson has also worked with the NBA in the past.
“This is something the ADs want done,’’ Anderson told the San Jose Mercury-News, which broke the story. “I applaud (commissioner Larry Scott) and the conference office for accepting, ‘You guys are right. We’ve got to do it. Now, let’s go.’’’
Pac-12 officials have long been viewed as a distant fifth among the Power 5 officiating rosters. (Which league has the best refs? Trick question. No conference has good refs, but everyone can tell you the Pac-12’s are the worst.)
The move is obviously inspired by the Washington State-USC debacle, where conference general and senior VP for business affairs Woodie Dixon (incorrectly) overruled the Pac-12’s actual officials on a targeting call that helped the Trojans hold off the Cougars in late September. While no one knew it at the time, Washington State’s loss cost the Pac-12 a lucrative second New Year’s Six bid.
The disconcerting news here is this isn’t the first time the Pac-12 has hired outside help to fix its zebras. The league in 2011 hired contracted Mike Pereira to lead a review of its officials, and eight years later the conference still needs major help.
And then there were none.
With one hole on his Colorado State staff, Mike Bobo filled it Friday with a familiar face as the football program confirmed the addition of Nick Jones. Jones will serve as the Rams’ tight ends coach and co-special teams coordinator.
An offensive lineman, Jones played his college football at Georgia from 2003-06; Bobo was UGA’s quarterbacks coach during that time. Jones began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010 as an offensive assistant and reported to Bobo, who had since been promoted to offensive coordinator.
“I’ve had the opportunity to coach Nick and to have him begin his coaching career on my offensive staff at Georgia, and he has impressed me with his ability to teach the game, especially in the area of special teams,” Bobo said. “I am extremely pleased to have him join our staff at Colorado State, and excited about what he will bring to our program.”
Jones spent the 2018 season at Mountain West rival Air Force as tight ends coach. From 2012-17, Jones was the tight ends coach at Coastal Carolina as well as working with the Chanticleers’ offensive tackles.
With Jones’ addition, Chase Gibson will now share the title of co-special teams coordinator and continue to coach the team’s linebackers, while Joe Cox will shift from tight ends coach to wide receivers coach.
And now we know a lot more of the rest of what’s turned into a rather sordid story.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, D.J. Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the defensive back has been serving an indefinite suspension since the middle of September for violating “the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct,” the school said in a statement.
Friday, the Roanoke Times reported that Crossen will be arraigned Monday after being charged with making a video of an unclothed woman without her consent. From the Times’ report:
According to last year’s search warrant, a woman accused Crossen of making a video of her while she and Crossen engaged in consensual sex. The woman told investigators that Crossen asked if it would be alright to make a video and she told him no. Later, however, the woman received a Snapchat message that included a video of her “in a state of undress.”
The woman also received a message saying the video would be posted online “everywhere.” Since then, the woman received a number of messages from people asking to meet her, the search warrant said.
While Crossen was permitted to practice with the rest of his Hokie teammates during the in-season portion of the suspension, that won’t be the case during spring practice as the Times also reports that Crossen has since been suspended by the university, which bars him from attending classes or participating in any football-related activities.
Crossen is still listed as a student at the school but is no longer on the football team’s online roster.
Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.
Texas Tech officially announced the hiring of Mark Tommerdahl to be the new special teams coach for the Red Raiders on the staff led by Matt Wells. Tommerdahl takes on the title of associate head coach as well as special teams coordinator and assistant offensive line coach.
Wells previously had Tommerdahl as a special teams coach at Utah State in 2017. Tommerdahl spent the 2018 season as special teams and tight ends coach at Purdue. He has had previous stops at Cal, Louisiana Tech, Texas A&M, Alabama, TCU, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Wyoming during his coaching career since 1984.
During their one season together at Utah State in 2017, Wells and Tommerdahl had a special teams unit that ranked fourth in the nation in blocked punts and owned a top 25 kickoff return defense. Last year, Tommerdahl’s Purdue special teams ranked 39th in punting (while Texas Tech ranked 61st) and 29th in punt return defense (Texas Tech was 40th). Purdue kicked just one kickoff out of bounds last season, while Texas Tech kicked six kickoffs out of bounds.