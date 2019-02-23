Mike Bobo completes Colorado State staff with ex-Georgia offensive lineman

And then there were none.

With one hole on his Colorado State staff, Mike Bobo filled it Friday with a familiar face as the football program confirmed the addition of Nick Jones. Jones will serve as the Rams’ tight ends coach and co-special teams coordinator.

An offensive lineman, Jones played his college football at Georgia from 2003-06; Bobo was UGA’s quarterbacks coach during that time. Jones began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2010 as an offensive assistant and reported to Bobo, who had since been promoted to offensive coordinator.

“I’ve had the opportunity to coach Nick and to have him begin his coaching career on my offensive staff at Georgia, and he has impressed me with his ability to teach the game, especially in the area of special teams,” Bobo said. “I am extremely pleased to have him join our staff at Colorado State, and excited about what he will bring to our program.”

Jones spent the 2018 season at Mountain West rival Air Force as tight ends coach. From 2012-17, Jones was the tight ends coach at Coastal Carolina as well as working with the Chanticleers’ offensive tackles.

With Jones’ addition, Chase Gibson will now share the title of co-special teams coordinator and continue to coach the team’s linebackers, while Joe Cox will shift from tight ends coach to wide receivers coach.