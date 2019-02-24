Getty Images

All-Sun Belt Troy linebacker to pursue graduate transfer

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2019, 5:25 PM EST
Troy linebacker Tron Folsom will enter his name into the portal to pursue a graduate transfer elsewhere, he announced on Friday.

“After talking it over with my family,” Folsom wrote in statement posted to his Twitter account through his iPhone’s Notes app, “I will enter my name in the transfer portal and re-open my recruitment as a graduate transfer in the spring. I have no specific schools in mind and will be open minded during this process.”

A native of Alma, Ga., Folsom spent four years at Troy. He redshirted in 2015 and steadily improved from there, posting 23 tackles as a freshman, then shot up to 80 stops as a sophomore in 2017. He was named a Second Team All-Sun Belt honoree for that season, then again in 2018 after leading the Trojans with 79 tackles to go with eight TFLs and a pair of sacks.

While it didn’t work out in his first go-round out of Bacon County High School, at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Folsom should draw plenty of Power 5 interest in his second trip through the recruitment process.

Mississippi State K Jace Christmann arrested for DUI

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Mississippi State kicker Jace Christmann was arrested Saturday morning for driving under the influence and failing to dim his headlights.

He has bonded out, according to the Starkville Daily News.

A Houston native, Christmann has been Mississippi State’s starting place kicker since walking on the team in 2016. He earned Freshman All-America and All-SEC honors as a redshirt freshman in 2017 after connecting on 12 of his 14 field goal tries, then hit 12 of 16 attempts as a sophomore in 2018. Christmann has yet to miss on 83 career extra point boots.

The program has yet to comment on Christmann’s arrest.

LSU DE Rashard Lawrence to miss spring practice after knee surgery

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
The bad news: LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence will miss spring practice after undergoing knee surgery, he told the Baton Rouge Advocate on Saturday.

The good news: he’ll be back in time for fall camp.

Lawrence attended LSU’s double-overtime basketball win over Tennessee on Saturday with his right leg in a brace. It’s unknown when he underwent surgery to fix the knee.

A likely Day 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence opted to return to school for his senior season. He led the Tigers’ defensive line with 54 tackles while posting four sacks and tying for second on the club with 10.5 tackles for loss.

Despite losing Butkus Award winner Devin White and Thorpe Award finalist Greedy Williams to the draft, LSU’s defense should be one of the very best in the country in 2019. The Tigers return eight starters and get Lawrence’s counterpart at defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, an opening day starter who was lost for the year to a torn ACL, back from injury. Between Lawrence, Chaisson, linebackers Michael Divinty and Patrick Queen, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, LSU will have multiple All-America and All-SEC candidates this fall.

Ex-Oklahoma State QB Zac Robinson reportedly lands job as Sean McVay’s understudy

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2019, 1:59 PM EST
Big 12 quarterbacks — they’re just so hot right now.

In the past, oh, 15 months, we’ve seen Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield win the Heisman Trophy and become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, his successor Kyler Murray get selected No. 9 overall in the MLB draft, win the Heisman Trophy, then see his football stock shoot so high that he quits baseball in order to enter the NFL draft, former Texas Tech quarterback Kliff Kingsbury get fired by his alma mater, immediately picked up as USC’s offensive coordinator, then ascend to the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job, fellow former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell get hired by USC as Kingsbury’s successor, another former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the NFL MVP in his first year as a starter and, now, former Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson skyrocket to one of the most coveted coaching positions in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Robinson will become the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach. That may not sound like much, but it’s the same job held by yet another former Big 12 quarterback who I neglected to mention above, Nebraska’s Zac Taylor, who used his proximity to Sean McVay to skyrocket to the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coaching job.

Robinson’s path to McVay’s wing was anything but linear. The Littleton, Colo., native signed with Oklahoma State in Mike Gundy‘s first recruiting class of 2005. He set a school single-season record with 3,671 yards of total offense as a sophomore in 2007, then followed that up with 3,626 yards in 2008. This being before the Air Raid Revolution in the NFL, that success was only enough for Robinson to become the 250th pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, where he spent parts of four seasons latching on to the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

After the NFL dream died, Robinson remained in football by training younger quarterbacks and by working as an analyst for Pro Football Focus, where he literally put his coaching résumé on tape by evaluating quarterbacks such as the Rams’ Jared Goff.

This appears to be Robinson’s first on-staff coaching position.

But, being a former Big 12 quarterback, he’ll probably succeed Bill Belichick here in a couple years. That’s just how hot they are right now.

WATCH: Walk-on Purdue RB squats 600 pounds

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Alfred Armour has yet to carry the ball for Purdue, but I’ll bet that changes this fall.

The walk-on running back redshirted in 2018, and it appears he used his time away from the field to produce some weight room #gainz. A video produced by the football program on Friday showed the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder squatting 600 pounds — and doing so fairly easily.

The Indianapolis native played at powerhouse Warren Central High School before walking on at Purdue, where he joins another mighty mite in freshman All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore, who also made waves with his weight room heroics before he ever stepped foot on the field.

At 220 pounds, Armour’s 600-pound squat is the equivalent of a 300-pound lineman squatting 818 pounds. Moore’s 600-pound effort was equal to a 300-pounder squatting an even 1,000 pounds.

Armour figures to be in line to have the opportunity to win carries for the Boilermakers in 2019. Purdue’s top two runners, D.J. Knox and Markell Jones, were seniors in 2018, and thus their 265 combined carries are now up for grabs.