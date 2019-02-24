Ex-Oklahoma State QB Zac Robinson reportedly lands job as Sean McVay’s understudy

Big 12 quarterbacks — they’re just so hot right now.

In the past, oh, 15 months, we’ve seen Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield win the Heisman Trophy and become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, his successor Kyler Murray get selected No. 9 overall in the MLB draft, win the Heisman Trophy, then see his football stock shoot so high that he quits baseball in order to enter the NFL draft, former Texas Tech quarterback Kliff Kingsbury get fired by his alma mater, immediately picked up as USC’s offensive coordinator, then ascend to the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job, fellow former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell get hired by USC as Kingsbury’s successor, another former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the NFL MVP in his first year as a starter and, now, former Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson skyrocket to one of the most coveted coaching positions in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Robinson will become the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach. That may not sound like much, but it’s the same job held by yet another former Big 12 quarterback who I neglected to mention above, Nebraska’s Zac Taylor, who used his proximity to Sean McVay to skyrocket to the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coaching job.

Robinson’s path to McVay’s wing was anything but linear. The Littleton, Colo., native signed with Oklahoma State in Mike Gundy‘s first recruiting class of 2005. He set a school single-season record with 3,671 yards of total offense as a sophomore in 2007, then followed that up with 3,626 yards in 2008. This being before the Air Raid Revolution in the NFL, that success was only enough for Robinson to become the 250th pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, where he spent parts of four seasons latching on to the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

After the NFL dream died, Robinson remained in football by training younger quarterbacks and by working as an analyst for Pro Football Focus, where he literally put his coaching résumé on tape by evaluating quarterbacks such as the Rams’ Jared Goff.

Sean McVay is hiring Zac Robinson as Zac Taylor’s successor in LA and the Rams’ new assistant QB coach, per source. Robinson is a former NFL practice squad QB, PFF analyst, and QB trainer. The two finalists were him and former NFL QB Bruce Gradkowski. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2019

This appears to be Robinson’s first on-staff coaching position.

But, being a former Big 12 quarterback, he’ll probably succeed Bill Belichick here in a couple years. That’s just how hot they are right now.