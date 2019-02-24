Getty Images

Ex-Oklahoma State QB Zac Robinson reportedly lands job as Sean McVay’s understudy

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2019, 1:59 PM EST
Big 12 quarterbacks — they’re just so hot right now.

In the past, oh, 15 months, we’ve seen Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield win the Heisman Trophy and become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, his successor Kyler Murray get selected No. 9 overall in the MLB draft, win the Heisman Trophy, then see his football stock shoot so high that he quits baseball in order to enter the NFL draft, former Texas Tech quarterback Kliff Kingsbury get fired by his alma mater, immediately picked up as USC’s offensive coordinator, then ascend to the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching job, fellow former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell get hired by USC as Kingsbury’s successor, another former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the NFL MVP in his first year as a starter and, now, former Oklahoma State quarterback Zac Robinson skyrocket to one of the most coveted coaching positions in the NFL.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Robinson will become the Los Angeles Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach. That may not sound like much, but it’s the same job held by yet another former Big 12 quarterback who I neglected to mention above, Nebraska’s Zac Taylor, who used his proximity to Sean McVay to skyrocket to the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coaching job.

Robinson’s path to McVay’s wing was anything but linear. The Littleton, Colo., native signed with Oklahoma State in Mike Gundy‘s first recruiting class of 2005. He set a school single-season record with 3,671 yards of total offense as a sophomore in 2007, then followed that up with 3,626 yards in 2008. This being before the Air Raid Revolution in the NFL, that success was only enough for Robinson to become the 250th pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, where he spent parts of four seasons latching on to the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

After the NFL dream died, Robinson remained in football by training younger quarterbacks and by working as an analyst for Pro Football Focus, where he literally put his coaching résumé on tape by evaluating quarterbacks such as the Rams’ Jared Goff.

This appears to be Robinson’s first on-staff coaching position.

But, being a former Big 12 quarterback, he’ll probably succeed Bill Belichick here in a couple years. That’s just how hot they are right now.

WATCH: Walk-on Purdue RB squats 600 pounds

By Zach BarnettFeb 24, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Alfred Armour has yet to carry the ball for Purdue, but I’ll bet that changes this fall.

The walk-on running back redshirted in 2018, and it appears he used his time away from the field to produce some weight room #gainz. A video produced by the football program on Friday showed the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder squatting 600 pounds — and doing so fairly easily.

The Indianapolis native played at powerhouse Warren Central High School before walking on at Purdue, where he joins another mighty mite in freshman All-American wide receiver Rondale Moore, who also made waves with his weight room heroics before he ever stepped foot on the field.

At 220 pounds, Armour’s 600-pound squat is the equivalent of a 300-pound lineman squatting 818 pounds. Moore’s 600-pound effort was equal to a 300-pounder squatting an even 1,000 pounds.

Armour figures to be in line to have the opportunity to win carries for the Boilermakers in 2019. Purdue’s top two runners, D.J. Knox and Markell Jones, were seniors in 2018, and thus their 265 combined carries are now up for grabs.

Former Oregon QB Braxton Burmeister lands at Virginia Tech

By Zach BarnettFeb 23, 2019, 5:42 PM EST
Former Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister has signed with Virginia Tech, the Hokies announced on Saturday.

Burmeister signed with Oregon out of La Jolla Country Day High School in the San Diego area and made five starts as a true freshman in 2017 while stepping in for the injured Justin Herbert. His results were… that of a true freshman who had been trained to play only in mop-up duty, if at all. In 77 passes, Burmeister completed 57.1 percent of his throws for just 4.3 yards per attempt with two touchdowns against six interceptions.

Herbert returned to health in 2018, and as a result Burmeister returned to the bench. He threw just 10 passes in four appearances last fall.

Herbert elected to return for his senior season, and as a result Burmeister elected to enter the transfer portal. Even considering Herbert’s return, Burmeister’s decision to leave is a curious one, assuming he was still in good standing in Eugene. According to the Roanoke Times, Virginia Tech isn’t sure when he’ll enroll or his eligibility status, but the school does know he won’t arrive as a graduate transfer. Since he played in just four games last season, he could count 2018 as a redshirt year, but he’d need a waiver to play in 2019. Absent that waiver, the earliest he’d see the field for Virginia Tech would be as a junior in 2020… which is also when he’d be in line to succeed Herbert as Oregon’s starter.

Virginia Tech’s quarterback room has become the epicenter of sorts of college football’s free agency era. Former Hokies starter Josh Jackson has left for Maryland, and just this week fellow Hokie quarterback Hendon Hooker announced he’ll return to Blacksburg after dipping his toes in the transfer portal.

Ryan Willis started for Virginia Tech as a junior in 2019, but the Hokie derby appears on for 2020 and beyond.

Nevada, New Mexico State reportedly set for home-and-home in 2021-22

By Zach BarnettFeb 23, 2019, 5:13 PM EST
Nevada and New Mexico State will play a home-and-home series in 2021-22, according to documents obtained by FBSchedules.

The Wolf Pack and Aggies will revive their series on Oct. 9, 2021 in Reno, with a return trip set for Sept. 17, 2022 in Las Cruces.

The pair have played 15 times previously, first in 1992 and most recently in 2011. Nevada holds a 13-2 edge and has won the last three; both of New Mexico State’s wins came in Reno. The pair were both members of the WAC from 2005 through 2011.

Nevada still has one free space remaining in its 2021 non-conference schedule, most likely a home game against an FCS opponent. The Wolf Pack are already slated to visit California (Sept. 4) and Kansas State (Sept. 18) during that season. The 2022 trip to New Mexico State is the only game on that season’s schedule as of yet.

New Mexico State is clinging to life as an FBS independent after getting the boot from the Sun Belt in 2017. In addition to their trip to Reno, the Aggies have road games against San Diego State, New Mexico, San Jose State and Alabama lined up for 2021, while UTEP, Hawaii, Utah State and Massachusetts are set to trek to Las Cruces. Three games are still yet to be scheduled. In 2022, New Mexico State will face San Jose State and New Mexico at home while making visits to Minnesota, UTEP, Akron, Massachusetts, Missouri and Liberty with three dates still open.

After handing out multi-year deals, Texas puts assistants back on one-year contracts

By Zach BarnettFeb 23, 2019, 4:34 PM EST
The 2018 season was unquestionably a breakthrough year for Texas. While the Longhorns dropped four games and came short of the program’s first Big 12 championship since 2009, the team won 10 games and finished in the AP top-10 for the first time since ’09 and won a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since 2008. Coupled with the program’s first back-to-back top-3 recruiting classes ever, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, one might think Tom Herman‘s staff would enjoy a modicum of job security in the nomadic business of college football coaching.

One would be wrong.

As first reported by Orangebloods and later confirmed by the school to the Austin American-Statesman, Herman and AD Chris Del Conte have ended the practice of handing out multi-year contracts to assistant coaches.

The practice began at Texas in 2014 when former AD Steve Patterson hired Charlie Strong away from Louisville. Strong brought his full Cardinals staff and Patterson handed them all multi-year deals, which was part of an industry-wide movement as the competition for top coaching talent became even more intense. The practice continued when Texas hired Herman away from Houston in the winter of 2017, as Herman himself got a 5-year deal, coordinators Todd Orlando and Tim Beck got 3-year contracts and the rest of the staff received 2-year deals.

But now, heading into Year 3 of the Herman era, the position coaches’ contracts have expired and the coordinators are heading into the final year of their deals. And Herman and Del Conte like it that way.

In a statement to the American-Statesman, Del Conte said he and Herman aren’t unhappy with the assistant coaching staff, they just want to keep the carrot in front of their noses.

“We are absolutely ecstatic with the job coach Tom Herman and our coaching staff is doing for the University of Texas,” Del Conte told the paper. “This appointment letter is just a continuation of that effort.”

Herman has retained all nine of his assistants from his original staff — and seven of them were with him at Houston, with Beck and running backs coach Stan Drayton coming in from the outside — while hiring offensive line coach Herb Hand away from Auburn as his 10th assistant.