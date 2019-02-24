LSU DE Rashard Lawrence to miss spring practice after knee surgery

The bad news: LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence will miss spring practice after undergoing knee surgery, he told the Baton Rouge Advocate on Saturday.
The good news: he’ll be back in time for fall camp.
Lawrence attended LSU’s double-overtime basketball win over Tennessee on Saturday with his right leg in a brace. It’s unknown when he underwent surgery to fix the knee.
A likely Day 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence opted to return to school for his senior season. He led the Tigers’ defensive line with 54 tackles while posting four sacks and tying for second on the club with 10.5 tackles for loss.
Despite losing Butkus Award winner Devin White and Thorpe Award finalist Greedy Williams to the draft, LSU’s defense should be one of the very best in the country in 2019. The Tigers return eight starters and get Lawrence’s counterpart at defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, an opening day starter who was lost for the year to a torn ACL, back from injury. Between Lawrence, Chaisson, linebackers Michael Divinty and Patrick Queen, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, LSU will have multiple All-America and All-SEC candidates this fall.