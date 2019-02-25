Army to add D2 coach as director of recruiting

Saginaw Valley is losing its head coach to Army. Jim Collins, who had been the head coach of the Division 2 program since 2008, is leaving the program for a position within the Army football program. According to Football Scoop, that role is expected to be director of recruiting for the Black Knights.
Saginaw Valley confirmed the departure of Collins with a statement on their official website on Monday. Defensive coordinator Adam Gonzaga will take on the role of interim head coach of the program while a decision on the next full-time head coach will be made at a later time.
“I would like to thank the entire SVSU community for the opportunity and support provided to me to lead the football program over the last 11 years,” Collins said in a released statement.
“I am excited for the future of Cardinal Football and confident that I am leaving the football program in a very good place,” Collins said. “The program is made up of high character individuals who show up every day, work hard, compete, display an awesome amount of grit, and share a special bond with each other. I am extremely proud of all of them.”
Collins accumulated a record of 65-56 over the past 11 seasons. During that run, Saginaw Valley State played in the D2 playoffs in 2009, 2011 and 2013 and the Cardinals won three consecutive GLIAC North Division championships from 2011 through 2013.
Collins joins the Army program at a good time. The Black Knights are coming off a 10-win season and have enjoyed recent success against rival Navy. Recruiting for a service academy can be a difficult task, but this is clearly a worthwhile position to be in.
As if keeping up with Ohio State was difficult enough for Rutgers, now one of their best offensive linemen is heading to Columbus. Jonah Jackson took to Twitter to announce he committed to Ohio State, where he will be a graduate transfer ready to play immediately for the Buckeyes this fall.
Jackson started 11 games for Rutgers last season and earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten accolade at the end of the season. Although Jackson won’t be entering the Ohio State program with a guarantee he will be a regular starter, he will certainly help pad the depth on the line and be given every opportunity to compete for a starting nod under new head coach Ryan Day.
Day has already taken advantage of transfers to continue stocking Ohio State with additional talent this offseason. Although Ohio State didn’t sign as large a class as they have in recent years, the overall quality of Ohio State’s Class of 2019 is not to be overlooked. Throw in the addition of a solid offensive linemen with starting experience in the Big Ten with Jackson and the addition of Georgia transfer quarterback Justin Fields, and Ohio State may not be skipping too many beats this upcoming season on offense.
It’s not every day a player gets the opportunity to transfer from one of the worst teams in the conference to the two-time defending conference champion. Clearly, this was not an opportunity for Jackson to let pass him by.
Former Kansas State assistant coach and offensive coordinator Andre Coleman is heading to Austin. Coleman announced on Monday, via Twitter, he is joining the college football staff of the Texas Longhorns, where he will reportedly take on the role of a football analyst for Longhorns head coach Tom Herman.
Coleman played college football for Kansas State and spent five NFL seasons splitting time between the San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. Coleman just wrapped up his sixth season coaching at Kansas State, where he joined the staff under Bill Snyder as a wide receivers coach following two seasons coaching at Youngstown State. Coleman was promoted to offensive coordinator last offseason.
Texas has a full staff of assistant coaches for the upcoming season, all on one-year contracts, and Herman has been busy assembling a staff of analysts to help out off the field. In addition to Coleman, Texas recently added former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora in an analyst role.
For now, Oregon’s 2024 and 2026 schedules appear to be settled. According to a report from FBSchedules.com, citing information obtained from copies of contracts in a state records request, Oregon will host Idaho in 2024 and Portland State in 2026. Both additions give Oregon a full 12-game schedule for each season.
Oregon will reportedly host Idaho in a season-opening contest on Aug. 31, 2024. Idaho, the former FBS program that moved down to the FCS level in 2018, will be paid $675,000 in guaranteed money from the Ducks. Oregon will then host Portland State on Sept. 19, 2026 with guaranteed pay of $590,000 for the game.
In non-conference play, Oregon will also host Texas Tech of the Big 12 and Boise State of the Mountain West Conference in 2024. The Ducks are also scheduled for a road game at Hawaii, which allows Oregon to play a 13th game if the Ducks choose to do so. NCAA scheduling rules allow for a 13th game if a team is scheduled to play a game at Hawaii to help offset the cost of traveling to Hawaii with a home game for revenue purposes.
In 2026, Oregon will host Boise State and play at Oklahoma State in addition to their non-conference game against Portland State. The Pac-12 plays a nine-game conference schedule, which rounds out the schedule for the Ducks.
Oregon will begin the 2019 season in Arlington, Texas against Auburn. Other future opponents for Oregon include Ohio State (2020, 2021), Georgia (2022 in Atlanta), Baylor (2027, 2028), and Michigan State (2029, 2030).
Wyatt Rector grew up a Florida fan, but he’s now a Seminole through and through.
A native of Leesburg, Fla., in the Orlando area, Rector was a 3-star recruit out of high school but did not draw offers from any of the Power 5 schools in the area, so he signed with Western Michigan in 2018. After totaling just one carry for two yards as a true freshman, Rector decided to leave Kalamazoo and originally planned to transfer to Lenoir-Rhyne University, a Division II school in Hickory, N.C.
Instead, Rector has decided to walk on with his childhood team’s arch-rivals.
“Honestly it’s like a dream come true,” Rector told Noles247. “Growing up I was a Florida fan, but getting love from FSU in high school and not Florida, I was like ‘I was rooting for wrong team my entire life.’
“During the recruiting process [in high school], I went to FSU games. The people, the football, the atmosphere is amazing. I love it. I cannot wait to get started.”
Rector is expected to add much-needed depth for the Seminoles’ quarterback room. Rising junior James Blackman is entrenched as the starter, particularly after Deondre Francois‘ dismissal, and Rector will effort to be Blackman’s backup — that is, if the NCAA lets him. Citing a coaching change at WMU, Rector will appeal for a hardship waiver and, if granted, he would be able to play immediately as a redshirt freshman at Florida State. If not, he would have to sit out 2019 and compete as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.