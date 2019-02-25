‘Last Chance U’ coach resigns after texting German player, ‘I’m your new Hitler’

Generally speaking, it’s never a good thing to refer to yourself as a “new Hitler.” There may be an exception to that rule, but I’m not coming up with one right now.
Jason Brown is learning that the hard way right now.
The head coach at Independence Community College in Independence, Kan., and star of the Netflix series Last Chance U has resigned after referring himself as such to a German player over text messages.
As first published by the Montgomery (Kan.) County Chronicle, Brown and German player Alexandros Alexiou engaged in a conversation through text message over the player’s disciplinary points within the program. During the conversation, Brown wrote, according to screenshots published by the paper:
410pm on field u German f—k. u have 17 points toward your 25 points … u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I’m your new Hitler figure out your life.
ICC president Daniel Barwick condemned the statement in a statement to KOAM-TV:
Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message. I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time.
Now, Brown has issued his statement of resignation through a Twitter post, crediting himself for graduating ICC’s players while blaming the Montgomery County Chronicle for his ouster.
After chronicling East Mississippi Community College in Seasons 1 and 2, Last Chance U moved to ICC in Season 3 and announced in August it would return to Independence in Season 4. That season will follow the Pirates through their since-completed 2018 season, so it’s possible Brown’s resignation will not be covered by the show.
Well, if this isn’t the most unbelievably believable story you’ve ever seen.
Three men have been arrested for stealing a John Deer vehicle from LSU’s football facility early Sunday morning. According to an arrest report obtained by The Advocate, security footage showed 22-year-old Tyler Jones, 21-year-old Daryl Lally and 22-year-old Robert Nicklas driving a John Deere Gator XUV utility vehicle from LSU’s football facility down North Stadium Drive to the Huey P. Long Fieldhouse at 2:36 a.m. on Sunday.
Given the men’s ages, it would be natural to assume the trio are LSU students, but that information was not available as of press time.
LSU police officers spotted the men at the intersection of Baton Rouge’s Dalrymple and Cypress drives, where they were apprehended. Two of the men attempted to flee the scene. Lally, who was driving the vehicle, showed a .162 blood alcohol content after agreeing to a field sobriety test, and was subsequently charged with first-offense DWI.
All three men were charged with theft of a motor vehicle.
Troy linebacker Tron Folsom will enter his name into the portal to pursue a graduate transfer elsewhere, he announced on Friday.
“After talking it over with my family,” Folsom wrote in statement posted to his Twitter account through his iPhone’s Notes app, “I will enter my name in the transfer portal and re-open my recruitment as a graduate transfer in the spring. I have no specific schools in mind and will be open minded during this process.”
A native of Alma, Ga., Folsom spent four years at Troy. He redshirted in 2015 and steadily improved from there, posting 23 tackles as a freshman, then shot up to 80 stops as a sophomore in 2017. He was named a Second Team All-Sun Belt honoree for that season, then again in 2018 after leading the Trojans with 79 tackles to go with eight TFLs and a pair of sacks.
While it didn’t work out in his first go-round out of Bacon County High School, at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds, Folsom should draw plenty of Power 5 interest in his second trip through the recruitment process.
Mississippi State kicker Jace Christmann was arrested Saturday morning for driving under the influence and failing to dim his headlights.
He has bonded out, according to the Starkville Daily News.
A Houston native, Christmann has been Mississippi State’s starting place kicker since walking on the team in 2016. He earned Freshman All-America and All-SEC honors as a redshirt freshman in 2017 after connecting on 12 of his 14 field goal tries, then hit 12 of 16 attempts as a sophomore in 2018. Christmann has yet to miss on 83 career extra point boots.
The program has yet to comment on Christmann’s arrest.
The bad news: LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence will miss spring practice after undergoing knee surgery, he told the Baton Rouge Advocate on Saturday.
The good news: he’ll be back in time for fall camp.
Lawrence attended LSU’s double-overtime basketball win over Tennessee on Saturday with his right leg in a brace. It’s unknown when he underwent surgery to fix the knee.
A likely Day 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence opted to return to school for his senior season. He led the Tigers’ defensive line with 54 tackles while posting four sacks and tying for second on the club with 10.5 tackles for loss.
Despite losing Butkus Award winner Devin White and Thorpe Award finalist Greedy Williams to the draft, LSU’s defense should be one of the very best in the country in 2019. The Tigers return eight starters and get Lawrence’s counterpart at defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, an opening day starter who was lost for the year to a torn ACL, back from injury. Between Lawrence, Chaisson, linebackers Michael Divinty and Patrick Queen, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, LSU will have multiple All-America and All-SEC candidates this fall.