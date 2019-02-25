‘Last Chance U’ coach resigns after texting German player, ‘I’m your new Hitler’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Generally speaking, it’s never a good thing to refer to yourself as a “new Hitler.” There may be an exception to that rule, but I’m not coming up with one right now.

Jason Brown is learning that the hard way right now.

The head coach at Independence Community College in Independence, Kan., and star of the Netflix series Last Chance U has resigned after referring himself as such to a German player over text messages.

As first published by the Montgomery (Kan.) County Chronicle, Brown and German player Alexandros Alexiou engaged in a conversation through text message over the player’s disciplinary points within the program. During the conversation, Brown wrote, according to screenshots published by the paper:

410pm on field u German f—k. u have 17 points toward your 25 points … u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I’m your new Hitler figure out your life.

ICC president Daniel Barwick condemned the statement in a statement to KOAM-TV:

Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message. I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time.

Now, Brown has issued his statement of resignation through a Twitter post, crediting himself for graduating ICC’s players while blaming the Montgomery County Chronicle for his ouster.

To all my fans, supporters, both past and present players, and coaches, please read the following letter that I have posted and please respect my decision. Much love to you all, W.I.N. FOREVER! Once a Pirate always a Pirate! #DREAMU pic.twitter.com/M88TcQKvDQ — Coach Brown (@INDYHEADCOACH1) February 25, 2019

After chronicling East Mississippi Community College in Seasons 1 and 2, Last Chance U moved to ICC in Season 3 and announced in August it would return to Independence in Season 4. That season will follow the Pirates through their since-completed 2018 season, so it’s possible Brown’s resignation will not be covered by the show.