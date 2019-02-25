Ohio State adds ex-Rutgers OL Jonah Jackson as grad transfer

As if keeping up with Ohio State was difficult enough for Rutgers, now one of their best offensive linemen is heading to Columbus. Jonah Jackson took to Twitter to announce he committed to Ohio State, where he will be a graduate transfer ready to play immediately for the Buckeyes this fall.

Jackson started 11 games for Rutgers last season and earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten accolade at the end of the season. Although Jackson won’t be entering the Ohio State program with a guarantee he will be a regular starter, he will certainly help pad the depth on the line and be given every opportunity to compete for a starting nod under new head coach Ryan Day.

Day has already taken advantage of transfers to continue stocking Ohio State with additional talent this offseason. Although Ohio State didn’t sign as large a class as they have in recent years, the overall quality of Ohio State’s Class of 2019 is not to be overlooked. Throw in the addition of a solid offensive linemen with starting experience in the Big Ten with Jackson and the addition of Georgia transfer quarterback Justin Fields, and Ohio State may not be skipping too many beats this upcoming season on offense.

It’s not every day a player gets the opportunity to transfer from one of the worst teams in the conference to the two-time defending conference champion. Clearly, this was not an opportunity for Jackson to let pass him by.

