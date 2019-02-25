Oregon fills future schedules with pair of Big Sky opponents

For now, Oregon’s 2024 and 2026 schedules appear to be settled. According to a report from FBSchedules.com, citing information obtained from copies of contracts in a state records request, Oregon will host Idaho in 2024 and Portland State in 2026. Both additions give Oregon a full 12-game schedule for each season.

Oregon will reportedly host Idaho in a season-opening contest on Aug. 31, 2024. Idaho, the former FBS program that moved down to the FCS level in 2018, will be paid $675,000 in guaranteed money from the Ducks. Oregon will then host Portland State on Sept. 19, 2026 with guaranteed pay of $590,000 for the game.

In non-conference play, Oregon will also host Texas Tech of the Big 12 and Boise State of the Mountain West Conference in 2024. The Ducks are also scheduled for a road game at Hawaii, which allows Oregon to play a 13th game if the Ducks choose to do so. NCAA scheduling rules allow for a 13th game if a team is scheduled to play a game at Hawaii to help offset the cost of traveling to Hawaii with a home game for revenue purposes.

In 2026, Oregon will host Boise State and play at Oklahoma State in addition to their non-conference game against Portland State. The Pac-12 plays a nine-game conference schedule, which rounds out the schedule for the Ducks.

Oregon will begin the 2019 season in Arlington, Texas against Auburn. Other future opponents for Oregon include Ohio State (2020, 2021), Georgia (2022 in Atlanta), Baylor (2027, 2028), and Michigan State (2029, 2030).

