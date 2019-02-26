Coastal Carolina transfer DE flips from Syracuse to NC State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The transfer process allows players to be recruited for a second time — and for many of them it’s Group of 5 players leveling up to the Power 5. And replicating the recruiting process means recreating everyone’s favorite part of recruiting: decommitments.

On Tuesday, ex-Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter announced he will not enroll at Syracuse as previously announced and instead head to NC State.

In fact, Gunter-to-Syracuse was far enough along that the most recent news item on the Orange’s football website is a Valentine’s Day announcement that Gunter had signed a financial aid agreement to join the club. But that agreement was non-binding, and now the Durham native is headed closer to home.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone involved with the football program at Syracuse,” Gunter note in an iPhone Note posted to his Twitter account. “I wish you guys the best but I had to make the best decision for my family and I. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will no longer be transferring to Syracuse University and I am now 100% committed to NC State.”

As a sophomore in 2018, Gunter collected 49 tackles while leading the club with five sacks and 14 TFLs. As an undergraduate transfer, he will sit out 2019 and join the Wolfpack’s active roster as a redshirt junior in 2020.

For the record, Syracuse visits NC State on Oct. 10.