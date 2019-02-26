Concussion concerns prompt Northwestern’s second-leading receiver Cameron Green to retire

Health concerns have cost Northwestern a starter heading into the spring preparation portion of the 2019 offseason.

On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Cameron Green announced that, “due to concussion and head injuries within my family, I have chosen to step away from the game.” Green, who played the “superback” position for the Wildcats, had one year of eligibility remaining prior to his decision.

This past season, Green’s four receiving touchdowns led the Wildcats while his 57 receptions were second on the team behind Flynn Nagel‘s 68. His 483 yards receiving were good for third on the squad as well.

Green is the second significant contributor for the Wildcats in the last five months to retire because of medical concerns. In late September, it was confirmed by the football program that Jeremy Larkin, who was leading the team in rushing yards at the time, had been forced to step away permanently from the game of football as the result of a diagnosis of cervical stenosis.