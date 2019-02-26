Concussion concerns prompt Northwestern’s second-leading receiver Cameron Green to retire

Health concerns have cost Northwestern a starter heading into the spring preparation portion of the 2019 offseason.
On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Cameron Green announced that, “due to concussion and head injuries within my family, I have chosen to step away from the game.” Green, who played the “superback” position for the Wildcats, had one year of eligibility remaining prior to his decision.
This past season, Green’s four receiving touchdowns led the Wildcats while his 57 receptions were second on the team behind Flynn Nagel‘s 68. His 483 yards receiving were good for third on the squad as well.
Green is the second significant contributor for the Wildcats in the last five months to retire because of medical concerns. In late September, it was confirmed by the football program that Jeremy Larkin, who was leading the team in rushing yards at the time, had been forced to step away permanently from the game of football as the result of a diagnosis of cervical stenosis.
To say that Malcolm Kelly has been on the move this year would be a massive understatement.
In early January, Kelly was hired as wide receivers coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin; shortly thereafter, Kelly left for the same job at Arkansas State. A little over a month after that move up to the FBS level, Kelly is making an upward move yet again as 247Sports.com is reporting that he has now joined Gary Patterson‘s TCU staff as outside receivers coach.
Our buddy Zach Barnett has confirmed the move as well.
Prior to the personal employment expo whirlwind that played out over the past two months, the 32-year-old Kelly was a graduate assistant at Houston for the past two seasons.
Kelly played his college football at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners in receiving as a true freshman in 2005 and was twice named All-Big 12 during his time in Norman. He began his collegiate coaching career at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2016.
As other coaches before him have proven, Jon Sumrall has shown that you can indeed go home again.
Monday, Kentucky announced the addition of Sumrall to Mark Stoops‘ UK coaching staff. The 36-year-old Sumrall will serve as the Wildcats’ inside linebackers.
Sumrall, who takes over part of the void created by defensive coordinator Matt House‘s departure for the NFL, played his college football in Lexington, earning three letters from 2002-04 as a middle linebacker for the Wildcats. He began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2005 and 2006.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to coach at my alma mater and be a part of Coach Stoops’ program and what he’s building here,” Sumrall said in a statement. “I’m excited about developing relationships with the players and helping them grow on and off the field as men. The University of Kentucky holds a special place in my heart and the opportunity to represent the Commonwealth is very special to me.”
This past season, his first in Oxford, Sumrall was Ole Miss’ linebackers coach. His first FBS job was at Tulane, first as defensive line coach (2012-13) and then as linebackers coach (2014). He then spent the next three seasons at Troy as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
On the coaching front, it appears Cal’s loss will be Nebraska’s gain.
While there’s nothing official yet from the football program, 247Sports.com has reported that Nebraska is set to hire Tony Tuioti as its defensive line coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic subsequently confirmed the original report.
Tuioti spent the past two seasons at Cal as the Bears’ defensive line coach. Prior to that, he was Michigan’s director of player personnel for one year in 2016.
As if keeping up with Ohio State was difficult enough for Rutgers, now one of their best offensive linemen is heading to Columbus. Jonah Jackson took to Twitter to announce he committed to Ohio State, where he will be a graduate transfer ready to play immediately for the Buckeyes this fall.
Jackson started 11 games for Rutgers last season and earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten accolade at the end of the season. Although Jackson won’t be entering the Ohio State program with a guarantee he will be a regular starter, he will certainly help pad the depth on the line and be given every opportunity to compete for a starting nod under new head coach Ryan Day.
Day has already taken advantage of transfers to continue stocking Ohio State with additional talent this offseason. Although Ohio State didn’t sign as large a class as they have in recent years, the overall quality of Ohio State’s Class of 2019 is not to be overlooked. Throw in the addition of a solid offensive linemen with starting experience in the Big Ten with Jackson and the addition of Georgia transfer quarterback Justin Fields, and Ohio State may not be skipping too many beats this upcoming season on offense.
It’s not every day a player gets the opportunity to transfer from one of the worst teams in the conference to the two-time defending conference champion. Clearly, this was not an opportunity for Jackson to let pass him by.