Ex-Kentucky LB added to Mark Stoops’ UK staff

As other coaches before him have proven, Jon Sumrall has shown that you can indeed go home again.

Monday, Kentucky announced the addition of Sumrall to Mark Stoops‘ UK coaching staff. The 36-year-old Sumrall will serve as the Wildcats’ inside linebackers.

Sumrall, who takes over part of the void created by defensive coordinator Matt House‘s departure for the NFL, played his college football in Lexington, earning three letters from 2002-04 as a middle linebacker for the Wildcats. He began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2005 and 2006.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to coach at my alma mater and be a part of Coach Stoops’ program and what he’s building here,” Sumrall said in a statement. “I’m excited about developing relationships with the players and helping them grow on and off the field as men. The University of Kentucky holds a special place in my heart and the opportunity to represent the Commonwealth is very special to me.”

This past season, his first in Oxford, Sumrall was Ole Miss’ linebackers coach. His first FBS job was at Tulane, first as defensive line coach (2012-13) and then as linebackers coach (2014). He then spent the next three seasons at Troy as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.