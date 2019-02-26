Ex-Kentucky LB added to Mark Stoops’ UK staff

As other coaches before him have proven, Jon Sumrall has shown that you can indeed go home again.
Monday, Kentucky announced the addition of Sumrall to Mark Stoops‘ UK coaching staff. The 36-year-old Sumrall will serve as the Wildcats’ inside linebackers.
Sumrall, who takes over part of the void created by defensive coordinator Matt House‘s departure for the NFL, played his college football in Lexington, earning three letters from 2002-04 as a middle linebacker for the Wildcats. He began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2005 and 2006.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to coach at my alma mater and be a part of Coach Stoops’ program and what he’s building here,” Sumrall said in a statement. “I’m excited about developing relationships with the players and helping them grow on and off the field as men. The University of Kentucky holds a special place in my heart and the opportunity to represent the Commonwealth is very special to me.”
This past season, his first in Oxford, Sumrall was Ole Miss’ linebackers coach. His first FBS job was at Tulane, first as defensive line coach (2012-13) and then as linebackers coach (2014). He then spent the next three seasons at Troy as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
On the coaching front, it appears Cal’s loss will be Nebraska’s gain.
While there’s nothing official yet from the football program, 247Sports.com has reported that Nebraska is set to hire Tony Tuioti as its defensive line coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic subsequently confirmed the original report.
Tuioti spent the past two seasons at Cal as the Bears’ defensive line coach. Prior to that, he was Michigan’s director of player personnel for one year in 2016.
As if keeping up with Ohio State was difficult enough for Rutgers, now one of their best offensive linemen is heading to Columbus. Jonah Jackson took to Twitter to announce he committed to Ohio State, where he will be a graduate transfer ready to play immediately for the Buckeyes this fall.
Jackson started 11 games for Rutgers last season and earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten accolade at the end of the season. Although Jackson won’t be entering the Ohio State program with a guarantee he will be a regular starter, he will certainly help pad the depth on the line and be given every opportunity to compete for a starting nod under new head coach Ryan Day.
Day has already taken advantage of transfers to continue stocking Ohio State with additional talent this offseason. Although Ohio State didn’t sign as large a class as they have in recent years, the overall quality of Ohio State’s Class of 2019 is not to be overlooked. Throw in the addition of a solid offensive linemen with starting experience in the Big Ten with Jackson and the addition of Georgia transfer quarterback Justin Fields, and Ohio State may not be skipping too many beats this upcoming season on offense.
It’s not every day a player gets the opportunity to transfer from one of the worst teams in the conference to the two-time defending conference champion. Clearly, this was not an opportunity for Jackson to let pass him by.
Saginaw Valley is losing its head coach to Army. Jim Collins, who had been the head coach of the Division 2 program since 2008, is leaving the program for a position within the Army football program. According to Football Scoop, that role is expected to be director of recruiting for the Black Knights.
Saginaw Valley confirmed the departure of Collins with a statement on their official website on Monday. Defensive coordinator Adam Gonzaga will take on the role of interim head coach of the program while a decision on the next full-time head coach will be made at a later time.
“I would like to thank the entire SVSU community for the opportunity and support provided to me to lead the football program over the last 11 years,” Collins said in a released statement.
“I am excited for the future of Cardinal Football and confident that I am leaving the football program in a very good place,” Collins said. “The program is made up of high character individuals who show up every day, work hard, compete, display an awesome amount of grit, and share a special bond with each other. I am extremely proud of all of them.”
Collins accumulated a record of 65-56 over the past 11 seasons. During that run, Saginaw Valley State played in the D2 playoffs in 2009, 2011 and 2013 and the Cardinals won three consecutive GLIAC North Division championships from 2011 through 2013.
Collins joins the Army program at a good time. The Black Knights are coming off a 10-win season and have enjoyed recent success against rival Navy. Recruiting for a service academy can be a difficult task, but this is clearly a worthwhile position to be in.
Former Kansas State assistant coach and offensive coordinator Andre Coleman is heading to Austin. Coleman announced on Monday, via Twitter, he is joining the college football staff of the Texas Longhorns, where he will reportedly take on the role of a football analyst for Longhorns head coach Tom Herman.
Coleman played college football for Kansas State and spent five NFL seasons splitting time between the San Diego Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. Coleman just wrapped up his sixth season coaching at Kansas State, where he joined the staff under Bill Snyder as a wide receivers coach following two seasons coaching at Youngstown State. Coleman was promoted to offensive coordinator last offseason.
Texas has a full staff of assistant coaches for the upcoming season, all on one-year contracts, and Herman has been busy assembling a staff of analysts to help out off the field. In addition to Coleman, Texas recently added former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora in an analyst role.
Helmet sticker to Horns 247.