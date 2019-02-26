Idaho WR Collin Sather passes away from kidney cancer

Idaho had bad news to share last week when it announced wide receiver Collin Sather had been diagnosed with kidney cancer last month. Today, it came back with worse news. Sather has passed away.
“Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate,” Vandals head coach Paul Petrino said in a statement. “It is a testament to him to see how many of our players cared so deeply about him and how many lives he touched in the Vandal Family in such a short time. We challenge our players to be tough and always choose character. Nobody did a better job of that than Collin. My time with him made me a better person and I know his teammates feel the same way.”
Sather, who redshirted in his first year with the Vandals last season, began experiencing stomach pains on Jan. 17 and was hospitalized four days later. The Spokane, Wash., native underwent dialysis and chemotherapy at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Despite such treatment, the cancer eventually spread from his kidneys to his lungs and his neck.
“On behalf of the Vandal Family, our deepest condolences go out to Collin’s family and loved ones,” interim AD Pete Isakson said. “Collin made a profound impact on the lives of those he touched throughout our department and across the campus community. The loss of a 19-year-old is difficult to comprehend and we are here for anybody who needs help during this challenging time.”
Sunday was his 19th birthday.
The transfer process allows players to be recruited for a second time — and for many of them it’s Group of 5 players leveling up to the Power 5. And replicating the recruiting process means recreating everyone’s favorite part of recruiting: decommitments.
On Tuesday, ex-Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter announced he will not enroll at Syracuse as previously announced and instead head to NC State.
In fact, Gunter-to-Syracuse was far enough along that the most recent news item on the Orange’s football website is a Valentine’s Day announcement that Gunter had signed a financial aid agreement to join the club. But that agreement was non-binding, and now the Durham native is headed closer to home.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone involved with the football program at Syracuse,” Gunter note in an iPhone Note posted to his Twitter account. “I wish you guys the best but I had to make the best decision for my family and I. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will no longer be transferring to Syracuse University and I am now 100% committed to NC State.”
As a sophomore in 2018, Gunter collected 49 tackles while leading the club with five sacks and 14 TFLs. As an undergraduate transfer, he will sit out 2019 and join the Wolfpack’s active roster as a redshirt junior in 2020.
For the record, Syracuse visits NC State on Oct. 10.
North Carolina quarterback Chazz Surratt is now North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, Heels head coach Mack Brown confirmed to the Raleigh News & Observer.
As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Surratt was UNC’s primary quarterback. He hit 107-of-183 passes for 1,342 yards with eight touchdowns against three interceptions whilst rushing 85 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns. A 4-game suspension for selling team-issued gear and a wrist injury cut his sophomore campaign short. He played in only one game, a 47-10 loss to Miami, where, to put it kindly, he flashed great ability at a position other than quarterback. Surratt completed 4-of-10 passes for 10 yards with three interceptions while rushing nine times for 69 yards and a touchdown.
North Carolina returns rising senior Nathan Elliott as the club’s expected starter, but incoming freshman Sam Howell, a Florida State flip, is expected to immediately compete for playing time.
Either way, Surratt wasn’t in the picture behind center for North Carolina moving forward, so Surratt asked to move to linebacker, according to Brown.
Yet again, NFL poaching has cost an FBS head coach one of his key assistants.
The latest to feel such a loss is Butch Davis, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting that Everett Withers, Florida International’s new defensive coordinator, is leaving the college game to take a job on Pat Shurmur‘s New York Giants coaching staff. It’s expected Withers will take over as defensive backs coach for Lou Anarumo, who the Cincinnati Bengals, after sniffing around a pair of Power Five coordinators, hired as its defensive coordinator.
Withers has been on the job at FIU for less than two weeks after replacing Brent Guy, who stepped down in mid-February “to take care of personal responsibilities.”
Prior to what turned out to be a very brief stint at FIU, Withers spent three seasons as the head coach at Texas State before being fired after posting a 7-28 record with the Bobcats. The two years prior to that, he was the head coach at FCS James Madison.
In 2011, after Davis was fired by North Carolina in the midst of a scandal a month before the start of the season, Withers spent one year as the Tar Heels’ interim head coach.
Starting the season after next, Georgia Tech fans will trek to a different locale to watch the Yellow Jackets play a handful of home football games.
Confirming speculation that surfaced Monday, Tech officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that it will play a total of five games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium over the next five years, one in each season. For the 2022 game, Tech will square off against national power Clemson on Labor Day as the second of two Chick-fil-A Kickoff games at the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.
The first Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game that year will be played Sept. 3 and features Georgia vs. Oregon.
Notre Dame will account for two of the contests in the five-game “neutral-site series” at the stadium that sits a mile from Tech’s campus– Nov. 14 of 2020, Oct. 19 of 2024. The dates and opponents for the other two games (2021, 2023) are to be determined.
GEORGIA TECH ATHLETIC DIRECTOR TODD STANSBURY
“I’m excited for Georgia Tech, our student-athletes and our fans to have the opportunity to showcase our football program annually in one of the most recognizable and state-of-the-art facilities in the world, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. An annual series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium helps us meet several objectives for the future of our program, including further establishing ourselves as a premier brand in the Atlanta sports culture, giving our student-athletes the opportunity to perform in one of the NFL’s top stadiums and providing our fans with an ultra-modern gameday experience. I’m grateful to extend the outstanding partnerships that we enjoy with AMB Sports & Entertainment, the Atlanta Falcons and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game and look forward to bringing the great tradition of Georgia Tech football to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”
GEORGIA TECH HEAD COACH GEOFF COLLINS
“The city of Atlanta goes hand-in-hand with the brand of Georgia Tech football, so taking advantage of the opportunity to play in Atlanta’s premier sports venue on an annual basis is a great development for our program. Being able to play the majority of our home games in the greatest setting in all of college football, Bobby Dodd Stadium, while also having the opportunity to showcase our program in one of the finest facilities in the entire world – located nine-tenths of a mile from our campus – each season is a win-win and will be a unique feature of Georgia Tech football. It will be great motivation for our team, exciting for our fans and a great selling point for recruits to play on a stage as big as Mercedes-Benz Stadium.“