With spring practice set to kick off this week, Arkansas RB T.J. Hammonds not with the team

When Arkansas kicks off spring practice later this week, they’ll do so at less than full strength in its offensive backfield.
By way of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Chad Morris has confirmed that running back T.J. Hammonds is not a part of his football team “right now.” The head coach gave no specific information as to the reason or reasons behind the development, although there is speculation the rising fourth-year senior could transfer.
“He’s just not on the team right now,” Morris was quoted by the Democrat-Gazette as stating. “He’s just not on the team. That’s kind of where we’re at. And is he going to play somewhere else? I just don’t know that.”
The past three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came last season, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
The absence of Hammonds leaves the Razorbacks with just two healthy scholarship backs as last year’s leading rusher, Rakeem Boyd, will be sidelined for the spring after undergoing shoulder surgery last November. There is some hope that he’ll be able to participate in some non-contact drills in the spring, though.
Health concerns have cost Northwestern a starter heading into the spring preparation portion of the 2019 offseason.
On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Cameron Green announced that, “due to concussion and head injuries within my family, I have chosen to step away from the game.” Green, who played the “superback” position for the Wildcats, had one year of eligibility remaining prior to his decision.
This past season, Green’s four receiving touchdowns led the Wildcats while his 57 receptions were second on the team behind Flynn Nagel‘s 68. His 483 yards receiving were good for third on the squad as well.
Green is the second significant contributor for the Wildcats in the last five months to retire because of medical concerns. In late September, it was confirmed by the football program that Jeremy Larkin, who was leading the team in rushing yards at the time, had been forced to step away permanently from the game of football as the result of a diagnosis of cervical stenosis.
To say that Malcolm Kelly has been on the move this year would be a massive understatement.
In early January, Kelly was hired as wide receivers coach at FCS Stephen F. Austin; shortly thereafter, Kelly left for the same job at Arkansas State. A little over a month after that move up to the FBS level, Kelly is making an upward move yet again as 247Sports.com is reporting that he has now joined Gary Patterson‘s TCU staff as outside receivers coach.
Our buddy Zach Barnett has confirmed the move as well.
Prior to the personal employment expo whirlwind that played out over the past two months, the 32-year-old Kelly was a graduate assistant at Houston for the past two seasons.
Kelly played his college football at Oklahoma, leading the Sooners in receiving as a true freshman in 2005 and was twice named All-Big 12 during his time in Norman. He began his collegiate coaching career at Texas A&M-Commerce in 2016.
As other coaches before him have proven, Jon Sumrall has shown that you can indeed go home again.
Monday, Kentucky announced the addition of Sumrall to Mark Stoops‘ UK coaching staff. The 36-year-old Sumrall will serve as the Wildcats’ inside linebackers.
Sumrall, who takes over part of the void created by defensive coordinator Matt House‘s departure for the NFL, played his college football in Lexington, earning three letters from 2002-04 as a middle linebacker for the Wildcats. He began his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2005 and 2006.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to coach at my alma mater and be a part of Coach Stoops’ program and what he’s building here,” Sumrall said in a statement. “I’m excited about developing relationships with the players and helping them grow on and off the field as men. The University of Kentucky holds a special place in my heart and the opportunity to represent the Commonwealth is very special to me.”
This past season, his first in Oxford, Sumrall was Ole Miss’ linebackers coach. His first FBS job was at Tulane, first as defensive line coach (2012-13) and then as linebackers coach (2014). He then spent the next three seasons at Troy as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
On the coaching front, it appears Cal’s loss will be Nebraska’s gain.
While there’s nothing official yet from the football program, 247Sports.com has reported that Nebraska is set to hire Tony Tuioti as its defensive line coach. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic subsequently confirmed the original report.
Tuioti spent the past two seasons at Cal as the Bears’ defensive line coach. Prior to that, he was Michigan’s director of player personnel for one year in 2016.
UPDATED 11:55 a.m. ET: Very late Tuesday morning, Scott Frost confirmed Tuioti’s addition to his coaching staff.
“We are pleased to add Tony Tuioti to our coaching staff and look forward to having him and his family join us at Nebraska,” the head coach said in a statement. “Tony has been a key part of one of the top defenses in the country the past two seasons at Cal. He will bring great energy to our staff, has a strong history of player development, and an impressive recruiting background.”