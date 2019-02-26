With spring practice set to kick off this week, Arkansas RB T.J. Hammonds not with the team

When Arkansas kicks off spring practice later this week, they’ll do so at less than full strength in its offensive backfield.

By way of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Chad Morris has confirmed that running back T.J. Hammonds is not a part of his football team “right now.” The head coach gave no specific information as to the reason or reasons behind the development, although there is speculation the rising fourth-year senior could transfer.

“He’s just not on the team right now,” Morris was quoted by the Democrat-Gazette as stating. “He’s just not on the team. That’s kind of where we’re at. And is he going to play somewhere else? I just don’t know that.”

The past three seasons, Hammonds, a four-star 2016 signee, has rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 57 carries. Just 28 of those yards came last season, although he did catch four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

The absence of Hammonds leaves the Razorbacks with just two healthy scholarship backs as last year’s leading rusher, Rakeem Boyd, will be sidelined for the spring after undergoing shoulder surgery last November. There is some hope that he’ll be able to participate in some non-contact drills in the spring, though.