Nov. 9, Arkansas will play host to Western Kentucky. When the Razorbacks look over at the opposing sideline — or, perhaps, even the opposing huddle — later this year, they’ll see a very familiar face.

On social media Wednesday, Ty Storey announced that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Western Kentucky. In mid-January, it was reported that Storey, then at Arkansas, had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database and was listed in the portal.

Storey started nine games of the 10 games in which he played for the Razorbacks this past season, throwing for 1,584 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in completing 143-of-250 passes. In 2018, the junior completed less than 60 percent of his passes in six games vs. just four in which he finished above that mark.

Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois and UMass were other landing spots considered by Storey before he ultimately landed in Bowling Green.