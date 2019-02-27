Ex-Auburn QB, grad assistant named TEs coach at Air Force

It’s been quite the meteoric rise up the coaching ladder for Jonathan Wallace.
From 2012-15, Wallace was a quarterback-turned-wide receiver at Auburn, getting his coaching career kickstarted at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2016 and 2017. In January of 2018, he was named the wide receivers coach at Bethel University, also serving as the NAIA program’s director of football operations.
A little over a year after taking his first on-field job, Wallace is on the move again as Air Force Tuesday named him as its new tight ends coach. Wallace replaces Nick Jones, who left earlier this month to take a job with Mountain West rival Colorado State.
Per the Colorado Springs Gazette, Wallace will serve as the Falcons’ fourth tight ends coach in as many seasons.
Over the past 11 months, Pitt has lost a trio of tight ends who would’ve been eligible this coming season. Tuesday, the ACC program saw its depth at the position bolstered.
On his personal Twitter account, Nakia Griffin-Stewart announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Pitt. Griffin-Stewart had decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Rutgers.
As a graduate transfer, Griffin-Stewart will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as the tight end’s final year of eligibility.
The New Jersey native started four games this past season for the Scarlet Knights, although he caught just two passes for 10 yards. The year before, though, Griffin-Stewart had 87 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.
In March of last year, it was confirmed that UCLA transfer Chris Clark was taking a leave of absence from Pitt; the projected 2018 starter never returned. In July, Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed for unspecified violations of team rules. Three months later, it was confirmed that starter Tyler Sears would be taking his own leave of absence from the team before ultimately deciding to transfer out.
When South Carolina kicks off spring practice later today, they’ll do so without one of its leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
At his pre-spring press conference, Will Muschamp confirmed that T.J. Brunson will be sidelined for all 15 sessions over the next month as he continues to recover from knee and sports hernia surgeries. The linebacker underwent the medical procedures shortly after the Gamecocks’ Belk Bowl loss.
It’s expected that Brunson will be fully recovered in time for the start of summer camp in early August.
Brunson’s 106 tackles last season were easily tops on the time, more than 30 ahead of No. 2 Sherrod Greene‘s 73. The rising fourth-year junior also led the team in tackles for loss with 10½ and second in sacks with four.
The past two seasons, Brunson has started every game for the Gamecocks.
The transfer process allows players to be recruited for a second time — and for many of them it’s Group of 5 players leveling up to the Power 5. And replicating the recruiting process means recreating everyone’s favorite part of recruiting: decommitments.
On Tuesday, ex-Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter announced he will not enroll at Syracuse as previously announced and instead head to NC State.
In fact, Gunter-to-Syracuse was far enough along that the most recent news item on the Orange’s football website is a Valentine’s Day announcement that Gunter had signed a financial aid agreement to join the club. But that agreement was non-binding, and now the Durham native is headed closer to home.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone involved with the football program at Syracuse,” Gunter note in an iPhone Note posted to his Twitter account. “I wish you guys the best but I had to make the best decision for my family and I. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will no longer be transferring to Syracuse University and I am now 100% committed to NC State.”
As a sophomore in 2018, Gunter collected 49 tackles while leading the club with five sacks and 14 TFLs. As an undergraduate transfer, he will sit out 2019 and join the Wolfpack’s active roster as a redshirt junior in 2020.
For the record, Syracuse visits NC State on Oct. 10.
Idaho had bad news to share last week when it announced wide receiver Collin Sather had been diagnosed with kidney cancer last month. Today, it came back with worse news. Sather has passed away.
“Collin was a tremendous young man and a great teammate,” Vandals head coach Paul Petrino said in a statement. “It is a testament to him to see how many of our players cared so deeply about him and how many lives he touched in the Vandal Family in such a short time. We challenge our players to be tough and always choose character. Nobody did a better job of that than Collin. My time with him made me a better person and I know his teammates feel the same way.”
Sather, who redshirted in his first year with the Vandals last season, began experiencing stomach pains on Jan. 17 and was hospitalized four days later. The Spokane, Wash., native underwent dialysis and chemotherapy at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Despite such treatment, the cancer eventually spread from his kidneys to his lungs and his neck.
“On behalf of the Vandal Family, our deepest condolences go out to Collin’s family and loved ones,” interim AD Pete Isakson said. “Collin made a profound impact on the lives of those he touched throughout our department and across the campus community. The loss of a 19-year-old is difficult to comprehend and we are here for anybody who needs help during this challenging time.”
Sunday was his 19th birthday.