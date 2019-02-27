Ex-Auburn QB, grad assistant named TEs coach at Air Force

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite the meteoric rise up the coaching ladder for Jonathan Wallace.

From 2012-15, Wallace was a quarterback-turned-wide receiver at Auburn, getting his coaching career kickstarted at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2016 and 2017. In January of 2018, he was named the wide receivers coach at Bethel University, also serving as the NAIA program’s director of football operations.

A little over a year after taking his first on-field job, Wallace is on the move again as Air Force Tuesday named him as its new tight ends coach. Wallace replaces Nick Jones, who left earlier this month to take a job with Mountain West rival Colorado State.

Per the Colorado Springs Gazette, Wallace will serve as the Falcons’ fourth tight ends coach in as many seasons.