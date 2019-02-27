Jim Harbaugh continues to want to see transfer rules reviewed

An increasing number of players are taking advantage of their opportunity to explore their transfer options this offseason, and it has become a growing concern for the sport as a whole. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has seen players come and leave via the transfer process during his time in Ann Arbor, remains one of the voices of college football who feels the transfer process does need to be reviewed.
“It needs to be decided, too, amongst everybody across the college football landscape how it’s going to be treated,” Harbaugh said in his podcast recently, as quoted by USA Today. “It was a case where, if you decided to transfer, you had to sit out a year from playing a sport – you’re ineligible. Or is that that anybody has a one-time transfer that they can make? A one-time transfer rule. Right now, I don’t know where we’re at. Somewhere in the abyss?”
The NCAA has adjusted the transfer process to make the system more accommodating for players. The introduction of the transfer portal allows a player to enter their name in a list to become eligible to have contact with other schools without withdrawing entirely from their current program. The NCAA has also relaxed the strictness of the one-year waiting period when it comes to waivers. The rule still stands that a player must sit out a year before being eligible to play at their new school (if transferring from an FBS program to another FBS program), but waivers continue to be approved at a higher number this offseason to allow a player to be eligible immediately.
Harbaugh recently saw the transfer process leave one of his players in jeopardy last offseason when Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson transferred to the Wolverines. Although that was more of a sticky situation given the Ole Miss sanctions looming over the program and former head coach Hugh Freeze. Just this offseason, Ohio State welcomed quarterback Justin Fields from Georgia, and Fields has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2019 season.
“It is different,” Harbaugh said. “It is different that more guys are transferring. We’ve experienced it this year. Talking to guys, as a parent, there’s not even a good reason. Were you shaving this morning and you woke up and decided I want to transfer?”
The NCAA will be reviewing the waiver transfer process amid growing concerns around the sport. And if Harbaugh is asked to share his thoughts, he has a few ideas ready to throw out there.
If any walk-on has ever earned a scholarship, it’s Utah offensive lineman Kyle Lanterman.
Not only did Lanterman (right) pay his own way onto the Utes’ football team (as all walk-ons do, obviously) he didn’t see the field until his third year as a program, and he’s seen somewhere around 50 snaps — total — in his career thus far. And he did all that as an offensive lineman, while paying out-of-state tuition.
It’s too early to state how many snaps Lanterman will play this season, but here’s one thing: he won’t have to worry about out-of-state tuition. His mom called to inform him Thursday morning that he’s now on scholarship.
Lanterman will be a backup center and guard for the Utes this season.
Two of Gus Malzahn‘s former employers will meet in a home-and-home to decide which skull cap he’ll wear under his Auburn visor when he enters the College Football Hall of Fame one day.
Okay, so those aren’t really the stakes, but the two sides really are going to play each other. (For the record, Malzahn was Tulsa’s offensive coordinator in 2007-08, and Arkansas State’s head coach in 2012.)
Tulsa will host A-State on Sept. 25, 2021, while the Red Wolves will return the favor on Sept. 7, 2024.
The games will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the two sides. Arkansas State holds a 3-2 lead, including a 29-20 triumph in Tulsa on Sept. 15 of last season. The clubs first met in 1978.
The 2021 home date will come after Tulsa makes back-to-back road trips to Oklahoma State and Ohio State. The 2024 game is the first on Tulsa’s non-conference slate for that season.
Arkansas State has completed its 2021 non-conference schedule; the Red Wolves will open with home games against Central Arkansas and Memphis, then make visits to Washington and Tulsa. The Red Wolves also have a road trip to Iowa State slated for 2024.
Cal has promoted Andrew Browning to defensive line coach, the program announced Thursday.
“Andrew has put in a tremendous amount of work and given a ton of his energy to be in position for this opportunity,” Bears head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to witness firsthand his work ethic and commitment as a player at Boise State. He is an outstanding young coach who is tireless, as well as both an excellent student and teacher of the game. Andrew has applied what he has learned from some of the top coaches in the game and will be a valuable addition to our staff in his new role as defensive line coach.”
Browning spent the 2013-17 seasons as the defensive line coach at UTEP. After he was fired along with the remainder of Sean Kugler‘s staff, he landed at Cal as a defensive quality control assistant.
He replaces Tony Tuioti, who was hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach earlier this week.
Cal finished sixth in the Pac-12 in sacks per game (2.39) and seventh in tackles for loss per game (5.92).
It’s not just a rumor. Florida and Miami really are looking to move their Orlando opener up a week, to Aug. 24.
Following the Orlando Sentinel report earlier Thursday, the schools released a joint statement confirming they are working with Florida Citrus Sports, the College Football 150 organization and ESPN to create a Week 0 kickoff extravaganza. Florida Citrus Sports will host the game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.
This past December, Florida, Miami and Florida Citrus Sports were approached by ESPN, who had the College Football 150th organization’s support (the entity overseeing the upcoming season-long celebration), to explore interest in moving the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando to Aug. 24 as part of a special kick-off day celebrating the sport’s 150th anniversary season. This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida. In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise. Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly.
Considering all those parties involved that want it to happen, it would be a stunner if the waiver is not granted.
If the game is moved, it would clear the decks in a crowded Week 1, which already pits Auburn vs. Oregon in Dallas, Alabama vs. Duke in Atlanta and North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte.
While the sport it would be celebrating dates back 150 years, the Florida-Miami series was born in 1938. Miami holds a 29-26 edge in the on-again/off-again rivalry and has won seven of the last eight, including the most recent meeting — a 21-16 decision in Miami on Sept. 7, 2013.