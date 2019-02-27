Louisville lands FCS All-American grad transfer

Based on this announcement, Louisville will enter the 2019 season with a bolstered and more experienced linebacking corps.
The U of L confirmed Tuesday that T.J. Holl has signed a final aid agreement with the university and will play for the Cardinals this coming season. As Holt comes in not only as a graduate transfer but as a transfer from the FCS level, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
The upcoming season will be Holl’s final year of eligibility.
“T.J. is a high-character person, and a winner on the football field,” first-year head coach Scott Satterfield said in a portion of a statement. “He’s a fierce competitor and he’ll be an excellent addition to our linebacker unit.”
Holl was a first-team All-American at Colgate in 2018, named as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year after finishing second in that conference in tackles.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Penn State wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown decided to enter his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. Now, it appears he is staying put.
According to a report from 247 Sports, Sullivan-Brown has pulled his name out of the transfer portal, suggesting he will remain a Nittany Lion. That will be good news for Penn State because the Nittany Lions have a young receiving group looking to take some strides this spring and later in the fall.
Sullivan-Brown’s decision to stay at Penn State throws him in the mix to find a role in the Penn State passing game in 2019 as the Nittany Lions break in a new starting quarterback and look to establish an identity throwing the football.
Sullivan-Brown was a three-star member of Penn State’s Class of 2017. He started one game for Penn State in 2018 after sitting out the 2017 season as a redshirt player. Sullivan-Brown caught four passes for 49 yards, with 33 of those yards coming on two receptions against Indiana in mid-October.
The royal blue and mustard yellow of the Pitt Panthers bring back a nostalgic feeling any time the football team trots out on the field in their classic look. According to one report, we could be getting that look far more often in the future. Let’s hope so.
The speculation about the throwback look becoming more the norm has been ignited from a report from The Pitt News, the student newspaper at Pittsburgh, with a quote from Pitt’s Director of Licensing and Merchandising Lori Burens teasing fans of some plans currently in the works for the Panthers.
“We are anticipating some updated news from a branding perspective later this spring,” Burens said to The Pitt News. “We could circle back on this at the end of the semester.”
The spring is often a time for schools to show off their uniforms for the next year. Whether that is what is being teased remains to be confirmed, although the timing would seem to be about right. And if a school has a widespread branding initiative to roll out, that would also fall in line with what other schools have previously done. Whether or not this means Pitt is recoloring their entire uniform lineup across the athletics department is purely speculative, but it sure is fun to think about.
It’s a morsel that leaves Pitt fans and fans of classic college football uniforms watering at the mouth in anticipation, as it should. Pitt’s throwback look that has been rolled out sparingly the last couple of seasons has been well-received across the board. Of course, expecting Pitt to make those classic uniforms the permanent look may be a bit of a reach for now, but it is good to know officials at Pitt may be thinking about embracing their most iconic look on the football field.
Forget about any questions about whether or not health issues will interfere with Alex Hornibrook at Wisconsin. Hornibrook is reportedly considering a transfer and has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“Alex informed us of his decision to leave the team earlier today,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said in a released statement. “He contributed to a lot of our recent success and we want to thank him for all he did for our program. We wish him the best of luck.”
Hornibrook released a statement of his own through his Instagram account.
Hornibrook will be a graduate transfer, which will make him eligible to play right away for any other FBS program this fall. He has one final year of eligibility at his disposal. In 35 career games played at Wisconsin, Hornibrook has passed for 5,438 yards and 47 touchdowns with 33 interceptions. Concussion concerns late last season took him out of action for a few games down the stretch of the regular season, although he did return for the regular season finale against Minnesota. He did not play for the Badgers in the Pinstripe Bowl against Miami, a year after thriving against the Hurricanes in the Orange Bowl.
Hornibrook did return to participate in offseason winter workouts with the program last month, which was an encouraging sign. But now he will likely be on the move. Entering a name in the transfer portal does not require a player to leave his current school, so a return to Wisconsin is still entirely possible. This just allows Hornibrook to evaluate and be in contact with other programs as he decides what to do next.
If Hornibrook does leave Madison, the Badgers may simply put incoming four-star freshman Graham Mertz into a starting role. Mertz enrolled early in Madison, which makes him eligible to participate in spring practices for the Badgers. If Mertz doesn’t impress enough to get the starting job in the fall and needs a little more time to be prepared for the job, then Wisconsin still has Jack Coan to rely on. Coan served as Wisconsin’s backup quarterback last season and he started in place of the injured Hornibrook when needed.
In filling the lone hole on his Washington State coaching staff, Mike Leach opted for some MACtion.
Wazzu confirmed Tuesday that Roc Bellantoni has been hired by Leach as his new inside linebackers coach. Bellantoni replaces Ken Wilson, who took a job on Mario Cristobal‘s Oregon staff last month.
“Roc is an outstanding coach that brings a great deal of experience and expertise to our staff,” said Leach in a statement. “He is a high-energy coach that has a reputation of being an outstanding recruiter and staff guy. We are excited to welcome, Roc and his wife Jenny, along with their four sons to WSU.”
Bellantoni spent the past two seasons at Buffalo as defensive ends coach. In 2018, he also served as the Bulls’ special teams coordinator.
Prior to that, Bellantoni was the defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic for three years. The athletic director at FAU during that time? Pat Chun, who now serves in the same post at Wazzu.