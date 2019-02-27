Louisville lands FCS All-American grad transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Based on this announcement, Louisville will enter the 2019 season with a bolstered and more experienced linebacking corps.

The U of L confirmed Tuesday that T.J. Holl has signed a final aid agreement with the university and will play for the Cardinals this coming season. As Holt comes in not only as a graduate transfer but as a transfer from the FCS level, the linebacker will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Holl’s final year of eligibility.

“T.J. is a high-character person, and a winner on the football field,” first-year head coach Scott Satterfield said in a portion of a statement. “He’s a fierce competitor and he’ll be an excellent addition to our linebacker unit.”

Holl was a first-team All-American at Colgate in 2018, named as the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year after finishing second in that conference in tackles.