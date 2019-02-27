Pitt pulls in grad transfer TE from Rutgers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Over the past 11 months, Pitt has lost a trio of tight ends who would’ve been eligible this coming season. Tuesday, the ACC program saw its depth at the position bolstered.

On his personal Twitter account, Nakia Griffin-Stewart announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at Pitt. Griffin-Stewart had decided earlier this offseason to transfer from Rutgers.

As a graduate transfer, Griffin-Stewart will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. The upcoming season will serve as the tight end’s final year of eligibility.

The New Jersey native started four games this past season for the Scarlet Knights, although he caught just two passes for 10 yards. The year before, though, Griffin-Stewart had 87 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions.

In March of last year, it was confirmed that UCLA transfer Chris Clark was taking a leave of absence from Pitt; the projected 2018 starter never returned. In July, Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed for unspecified violations of team rules. Three months later, it was confirmed that starter Tyler Sears would be taking his own leave of absence from the team before ultimately deciding to transfer out.