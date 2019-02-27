Report: Pitt could be suiting up in classic look more often

The royal blue and mustard yellow of the Pitt Panthers bring back a nostalgic feeling any time the football team trots out on the field in their classic look. According to one report, we could be getting that look far more often in the future. Let’s hope so.

The speculation about the throwback look becoming more the norm has been ignited from a report from The Pitt News, the student newspaper at Pittsburgh, with a quote from Pitt’s Director of Licensing and Merchandising Lori Burens teasing fans of some plans currently in the works for the Panthers.

“We are anticipating some updated news from a branding perspective later this spring,” Burens said to The Pitt News. “We could circle back on this at the end of the semester.”

The spring is often a time for schools to show off their uniforms for the next year. Whether that is what is being teased remains to be confirmed, although the timing would seem to be about right. And if a school has a widespread branding initiative to roll out, that would also fall in line with what other schools have previously done. Whether or not this means Pitt is recoloring their entire uniform lineup across the athletics department is purely speculative, but it sure is fun to think about.

It’s a morsel that leaves Pitt fans and fans of classic college football uniforms watering at the mouth in anticipation, as it should. Pitt’s throwback look that has been rolled out sparingly the last couple of seasons has been well-received across the board. Of course, expecting Pitt to make those classic uniforms the permanent look may be a bit of a reach for now, but it is good to know officials at Pitt may be thinking about embracing their most iconic look on the football field.

