Cal promotes Andrew Browning to DL coach

Cal has promoted Andrew Browning to defensive line coach, the program announced Thursday.
“Andrew has put in a tremendous amount of work and given a ton of his energy to be in position for this opportunity,” Bears head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to witness firsthand his work ethic and commitment as a player at Boise State. He is an outstanding young coach who is tireless, as well as both an excellent student and teacher of the game. Andrew has applied what he has learned from some of the top coaches in the game and will be a valuable addition to our staff in his new role as defensive line coach.”
Browning spent the 2013-17 seasons as the defensive line coach at UTEP. After he was fired along with the remainder of Sean Kugler‘s staff, he landed at Cal as a defensive quality control assistant.
He replaces Tony Tuioti, who was hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach earlier this week.
Cal finished sixth in the Pac-12 in sacks per game (2.39) and seventh in tackles for loss per game (5.92).
It’s not just a rumor. Florida and Miami really are looking to move their Orlando opener up a week, to Aug. 24.
Following the Orlando Sentinel report earlier Thursday, the schools released a joint statement confirming they are working with Florida Citrus Sports, the College Football 150 organization and ESPN to create a Week 0 kickoff extravaganza. Florida Citrus Sports will host the game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.
This past December, Florida, Miami and Florida Citrus Sports were approached by ESPN, who had the College Football 150th organization’s support (the entity overseeing the upcoming season-long celebration), to explore interest in moving the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando to Aug. 24 as part of a special kick-off day celebrating the sport’s 150th anniversary season. This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida. In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise. Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly.
Considering all those parties involved that want it to happen, it would be a stunner if the waiver is not granted.
If the game is moved, it would clear the decks in a crowded Week 1, which already pits Auburn vs. Oregon in Dallas, Alabama vs. Duke in Atlanta and North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte.
While the sport it would be celebrating dates back 150 years, the Florida-Miami series was born in 1938. Miami holds a 29-26 edge in the on-again/off-again rivalry and has won seven of the last eight, including the most recent meeting — a 21-16 decision in Miami on Sept. 7, 2013.
Fifty-one months after telling him to go away, Bo Pelini is finally good and gone.
Pelini was fired as Nebraska’s head coach on Nov. 30, 2014, but, according to the terms of the contract extension he signed in March of that year, he was guaranteed to remain on the Big Red payroll through Feb. 28, 2019, which is today, at a cost of $150,000 a month.
He quickly took a job as Youngstown State’s head coach, which knocked his buyout down to $128,009 a month, but he received each and every one of those checks. Check No. 51 went out earlier this week, according to the Omaha World-Herald, which means Nebraska is no longer on the hook for the Pelini era. Total cost to fire him? A cool $6.54 million.
The post-script to this story, of course, is that Nebraska also fired the guy it hired to replace Pelini. Mike Riley lasted just three seasons in Lincoln, and was paid a $6.25 million lump sum last January. The guy who hired Riley, Shawn Eichorst, was also fired as punishment for the failed Riley hiring. He was paid $763,000 in severance after he took a job at Texas.
For those scoring at home, this means the broken road that led to Scott Frost was littered with $13.5 million in burnt hundred dollar bills.
Just a couple of days after an Idaho football player lost his battle with cancer, another member of the college football family is waging his own war with the insidious disease.
During a radio appearance Wednesday night, Scott Frost confirmed that one of his Nebraska assistant coaches, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt, has been diagnosed recently with a form of throat cancer. The health issue will keep Dewitt from being a full participant in spring practice, the head coach stated.
The silver lining, though, is that Frost seems to be optimistic that the diagnosis, which came on the heels of an unspecified illness earlier this year, “is pretty good” right now and that doctors are optimistic moving forward.
“He’s an important part of what we’re doing and an important part of what we’ve done and he’s fighting the fight right now,” Frost said by way of the Lincoln Journal Star. “The diagnosis is pretty good. It’s a high percent chance that it’s a curable type of cancer and he’s going through the necessary things to try to win it.
“He’s got all of us behind him, so we’re rooting for him and we’re going to get by without him. I know he’s going to want to be out there doing everything with the team that he can, but he’s got more important things on his plate right now.”
Dewitt, who also serves as the Cornhuskers’ special teams coordinator, is entering his second season in Lincoln.