Cal promotes Andrew Browning to DL coach

Cal has promoted Andrew Browning to defensive line coach, the program announced Thursday.

“Andrew has put in a tremendous amount of work and given a ton of his energy to be in position for this opportunity,” Bears head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to witness firsthand his work ethic and commitment as a player at Boise State. He is an outstanding young coach who is tireless, as well as both an excellent student and teacher of the game. Andrew has applied what he has learned from some of the top coaches in the game and will be a valuable addition to our staff in his new role as defensive line coach.”

Browning spent the 2013-17 seasons as the defensive line coach at UTEP. After he was fired along with the remainder of Sean Kugler‘s staff, he landed at Cal as a defensive quality control assistant.

He replaces Tony Tuioti, who was hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach earlier this week.

Cal finished sixth in the Pac-12 in sacks per game (2.39) and seventh in tackles for loss per game (5.92).