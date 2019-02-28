Cal stays in-house to replace defensive line coach lost to Nebraska

That certainly didn’t take long, either in time or distance. At all.

Tuesday, Nebraska announced that it had hired Tony Tuioti as its new defensive line coach. The very next day, Tuioti’s former school, Cal, announced that it promoted Andrew Browning to serve as his replacement.

This past season, his first in Berkeley, Browning had worked as a defensive quality control coach.

“Andrew has put in a tremendous amount of work and given a ton of his energy to be in position for this opportunity,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to witness firsthand his work ethic and commitment as a player at Boise State. He is an outstanding young coach who is tireless, as well as both an excellent student and teacher of the game. Andrew has applied what he has learned from some of the top coaches in the game and will be a valuable addition to our staff in his new role as defensive line coach.”

“I am thankful to coach Wilcox and everybody at Cal for entrusting me with this opportunity to be part of an excellent coaching staff and work with a great group of student-athletes,” a statement from Browning began. “We are building a program at Cal that everyone can be proud of, and I’m thrilled to be able to contribute and be a part of it in this new capacity.”

Prior to his one season at Cal, Browning was the line coach at UTEP from 2013-17.