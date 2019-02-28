Florida, Miami confirm they’re looking to move Orlando opener up a week

It’s not just a rumor. Florida and Miami really are looking to move their Orlando opener up a week, to Aug. 24.

Following the Orlando Sentinel report earlier Thursday, the schools released a joint statement confirming they are working with Florida Citrus Sports, the College Football 150 organization and ESPN to create a Week 0 kickoff extravaganza. Florida Citrus Sports will host the game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.

This past December, Florida, Miami and Florida Citrus Sports were approached by ESPN, who had the College Football 150th organization’s support (the entity overseeing the upcoming season-long celebration), to explore interest in moving the Camping World Kickoff game in Orlando to Aug. 24 as part of a special kick-off day celebrating the sport’s 150th anniversary season. This is a unique and rare opportunity that would showcase college football, both storied programs, and the state of Florida. In January, a waiver was submitted to the NCAA seeking approval to move the game under this premise. Both schools, along with ESPN, College Football 150th Anniversary organization and Florida Citrus Sports, understand that fans, and the teams themselves, need time to make necessary arrangements should the waiver be granted. A decision is anticipated shortly.

Considering all those parties involved that want it to happen, it would be a stunner if the waiver is not granted.

If the game is moved, it would clear the decks in a crowded Week 1, which already pits Auburn vs. Oregon in Dallas, Alabama vs. Duke in Atlanta and North Carolina vs. South Carolina in Charlotte.

While the sport it would be celebrating dates back 150 years, the Florida-Miami series was born in 1938. Miami holds a 29-26 edge in the on-again/off-again rivalry and has won seven of the last eight, including the most recent meeting — a 21-16 decision in Miami on Sept. 7, 2013.