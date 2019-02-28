Getty Images

Former Baylor DE Shawn Oakman acquitted of sexual assault charge

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2019
Former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman has been acquitted of a sexual assault charge.

Following a two-day trial, a McLennan (Texas) County deliberated two hours before finding Oakman not guilty on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

The Oakman case was one of many examined in Violated: Exposing Rape at Baylor University amid College Football’s Sexual Assault Crisis, a 2017 book by ESPN’s Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach.

Oakman was on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend at her off-campus residence on April 3, 2016. The woman said she had been out drinking with friends, and invited Oakman to join her. The two eventually had sex, but Oakman maintained it was consensual — and, obviously, the jury agreed with him, or at least couldn’t find enough evidence to convict him. The woman, who was 22 at the time, testified in the case, and that testimony was a point of disagreement, according to Waco Tribune reporter Tommy Witherspoon:

Oakman was arrested less than two weeks after the incident. Oakman graduated from Baylor in December of 2015 and left school as the Bears’ all-time sacks leader.

At one time speculated as a possible No. 1 overall pick, Oakman was not selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Inter-conference playoff part of proposed Big 12/Pac-12 scheduling alliance

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2019
We know the proposed Big 12/Pac-12 scheduling alliance is not going to happen. There are a million reasons why it won’t, but the important thing to note is that it’s definitely not happening. CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd on Thursday spoke to a Big 12 official on the topic of former Kansas State president Jon Wefald‘s idea to have the Big 12’s entire non-conference slate include nothing but Pac-12 opponents to see if it was actually going to be considered, who said, “Not at all.”

Dodd was able to get his hands on the full, 11-page proposal, and included in there was some interesting food for thought for all scheduling nerds (like myself). Wefald boiled his idea down to 10 bullet points, and No. 7 is really interesting (yes, the full report is in all caps):

AT THE END OF THE SCHEDULED GAMES, THE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS FROM THE BIG 12 AND THE PAC 12 COULD PLAY A GAME FOR THE INTER LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP. THERE ALSO COULD BE A SCENARIO WHERE THE NO. 1 TEAM IN THE BIG 12 WOULD PLAY THE NO. 2 TEAM FROM THE PAC 12 AND VICE VERSA WITH THE TWO WINNERS PLAYING FOR THE OVERALL CHAMPIONSHIP. THIS ALSO WOULD ASSURE FAR MORE TV FUNDS FROM THE CABLE AND NATIONAL NETWORKS.

So, all 10 Big 12 teams would devote all three of their non-conference games to Pac-12 opponents, and vice versa (six Pac-12 non-conference games would go unaccounted for in this proposal, since the Pac-12 has two more teams than its eastern counterpart). Each school would then play a 9-game conference schedule, and then turn around and play one (or perhaps two) games against the other conference in an inter-conference four-team playoff, whose championship game would alternate between the Rose Bowl and AT&T Stadium.

Obviously, this would be a seismic shock to the college football ecosystem. The entire schedule would have to be adjusted to make room for a 14th regular season game, and the lucky winner of the Big 12/Pac-12 alliance would then have the opportunity to play a 15th and 16th game in the College Football Playoff.

Those three words would be the stopper right there. There are a million logistical and logical obstacles to this idea (what happens if the championship game is two Big 12 teams and the title game is at the Rose Bowl?), such a brutal slog where Big 12/Pac-12 teams play 14 Power 5 opponents and the SEC champion plays 10 is a complete non-starter for every AD, coach and president who actually pays attention to college football as it’s played today. Even if the Big 12/Pac-12 champion was guaranteed one of the four golden tickets, that team would be so beaten down they’d have no actual chance to win the thing. (Counterpoint: no Big 12 or Pac-12 team has won a national title since 2005 Texas anyway.)

The Wefald Way (as I’m dubbing it here) is an interesting idea — in a pre-BCS/CFP world.

Back in the poll-and-bowl era, it would have made lots of sense for, say, the Big Ten and Pac-12 to pool their media rights, schedule as many September games as possible against the other, get the Rose Bowl on board, then sell those broadcast rights to a partner who would then clear their Saturday schedules for weekly Big Ten/Pac-12 doubleheaders. Think about it: Penn State at Michigan at 3:30 Eastern, USC at Oregon at 7… this Saturday on NBC! 

But the poll-and-bowl era is dead and gone, and we’re now in the game’s Championship Era. The best teams are still crowned by a consensus of voters, and those voters have shown that minimizing your losses is the safest path to the Playoff, not maximizing your victories. Because of that, the Wefald Way, interesting as it may read on paper, was dead on arrival.

WATCH: Mom interrupts practice to inform son he’s on scholarship

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2019
If any walk-on has ever earned a scholarship, it’s Utah offensive lineman Kyle Lanterman.

Not only did Lanterman (right) pay his own way onto the Utes’ football team (as all walk-ons do, obviously) he didn’t see the field until his third year as a program, and he’s seen somewhere around 50 snaps — total — in his career thus far. And he did all that as an offensive lineman, while paying out-of-state tuition.

It’s too early to state how many snaps Lanterman will play this season, but here’s one thing: he won’t have to worry about out-of-state tuition. His mom called to inform him Thursday morning that he’s now on scholarship.

Lanterman will be a backup center and guard for the Utes this season.

Tulsa, Arkansas State ink home-and-home

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2019
Two of Gus Malzahn‘s former employers will meet in a home-and-home to decide which skull cap he’ll wear under his Auburn visor when he enters the College Football Hall of Fame one day.

Okay, so those aren’t really the stakes, but the two sides really are going to play each other. (For the record, Malzahn was Tulsa’s offensive coordinator in 2007-08, and Arkansas State’s head coach in 2012.)

Tulsa will host A-State on Sept. 25, 2021, while the Red Wolves will return the favor on Sept. 7, 2024.

The games will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the two sides. Arkansas State holds a 3-2 lead, including a 29-20 triumph in Tulsa on Sept. 15 of last season. The clubs first met in 1978.

The 2021 home date will come after Tulsa makes back-to-back road trips to Oklahoma State and Ohio State. The 2024 game is the first on Tulsa’s non-conference slate for that season.

Arkansas State has completed its 2021 non-conference schedule; the Red Wolves will open with home games against Central Arkansas and Memphis, then make visits to Washington and Tulsa. The Red Wolves also have a road trip to Iowa State slated for 2024.

 

Cal promotes Andrew Browning to DL coach

By Zach BarnettFeb 28, 2019
Leave a comment

Cal has promoted Andrew Browning to defensive line coach, the program announced Thursday.

“Andrew has put in a tremendous amount of work and given a ton of his energy to be in position for this opportunity,” Bears head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to witness firsthand his work ethic and commitment as a player at Boise State. He is an outstanding young coach who is tireless, as well as both an excellent student and teacher of the game. Andrew has applied what he has learned from some of the top coaches in the game and will be a valuable addition to our staff in his new role as defensive line coach.”

Browning spent the 2013-17 seasons as the defensive line coach at UTEP. After he was fired along with the remainder of Sean Kugler‘s staff, he landed at Cal as a defensive quality control assistant.

He replaces Tony Tuioti, who was hired as Nebraska’s defensive line coach earlier this week.

Cal finished sixth in the Pac-12 in sacks per game (2.39) and seventh in tackles for loss per game (5.92).