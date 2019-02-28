Former Florida State assistant one of two Georgia State hires

With a coaching hole to fill on each side of the ball, Shawn Elliott did just that in one fell swoop Wednesday.
In a press release, Georgia State confirmed that Brad Glenn has been hired as Elliott’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Glenn will also hold the title of associate head coach.
Glenn, who spent the past sevens seasons in the same three positions/titles at FCS Western Carolina (2012-18), was on the same Appalachian State staff as Elliott beginning in 2005 and running through the 2011 season. During Glenn’s time at App State, he served as tight ends coach (2005), slot receivers coach (2006-08) and, finally, as quarterbacks coach (2009-11)
In addition to Glenn’s hiring, Brad Lawing was introduced as GSU’s next defensive line coach.
Lawing last coached at Florida State, working as the Seminoles’ defensive line coach from 2015-17. The native of Germany has also worked on Power Five staffs at Florida (2013-14), South Carolina (2006-12; 1989-98), North Carolina (2003-05) and Michigan State (1999-2002) during a coaching career that stretches back nearly four decades.
STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH SHAWN ELLIOTT
“I’m thrilled to bring on two outstanding coaches who I know well and have great respect for.
“Brad Glenn and I worked together during our great run at App State. He knows how to attack defenses and take advantage of the talent that we have. And he will be a great mentor for our quarterbacks.
“Brad Lawing has been a tremendous coach and recruiter for many years, and I had the opportunity to work with him at South Carolina. He has developed so many NFL defensive linemen, and to be able to add someone with his experience and knowledge is a huge benefit to our program.”
Texas is the latest football program to lose a projected starter as it kicks off on-field preparations in earnest for the 2019 season.
According to multiple reports HERE and HERE and HERE, Brandon Jones will miss all of spring practice after undergoing to repair what 247Sports.com described as a recurring high-ankle sprain. Jones originally suffered the injury in the season-opening loss to Maryland last year, then missed the Week 2 win over Tulsa because of the injury. An aggravation of the same issue just prior to the Nov. 3 loss to West Virginia cost the safety that game and the next two games as well.
While Jones will miss all of spring, it’s believed that, barring an unexpected setback, the rising fourth-year senior will be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
Despite missing three full games and portions of two others, Jones was fourth on the team in tackles with 70. He was also credited with 5½ tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.
Jones has started all 22 of the games in which he’s played the past two seasons, and has 23 total starts during his time with the Longhorns.
Press the pause button on those travel plans to Orlando — provided you haven’t finalized them already, of course.
Right now, Florida and Miami are scheduled to kick off the 2019 season Aug. 31 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. However, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting, the date of that in-state rivalry matchup could be moved up a week to Aug. 24.
Per the Sentinel, both programs are awaiting approval from the NCAA for the date change. Moving the date of the game up on the calendar would also require both schools to open up summer camp earlier than usual, which would also require NCAA approval.
The Aug. 24 date would be the earliest opener for either school in their respective histories.
The Gators and Hurricanes have met 55 times previously, the last of which came in 2013. The U holds a slight 29-26 edge in the all-time series, with the first game being played way back in 1938.
This year’s game will have a little bit of extra personal intrigue to it as Manny Diaz, UM’s first-year head coach, was a member of UF head coach Dan Mullen‘s Mississippi State coaching staff in both 2010 and then again in 2015. Diaz was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator in each of those one-year stops in Starkville.
An increasing number of players are taking advantage of their opportunity to explore their transfer options this offseason, and it has become a growing concern for the sport as a whole. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has seen players come and leave via the transfer process during his time in Ann Arbor, remains one of the voices of college football who feels the transfer process does need to be reviewed.
“It needs to be decided, too, amongst everybody across the college football landscape how it’s going to be treated,” Harbaugh said in his podcast recently, as quoted by USA Today. “It was a case where, if you decided to transfer, you had to sit out a year from playing a sport – you’re ineligible. Or is that that anybody has a one-time transfer that they can make? A one-time transfer rule. Right now, I don’t know where we’re at. Somewhere in the abyss?”
The NCAA has adjusted the transfer process to make the system more accommodating for players. The introduction of the transfer portal allows a player to enter their name in a list to become eligible to have contact with other schools without withdrawing entirely from their current program. The NCAA has also relaxed the strictness of the one-year waiting period when it comes to waivers. The rule still stands that a player must sit out a year before being eligible to play at their new school (if transferring from an FBS program to another FBS program), but waivers continue to be approved at a higher number this offseason to allow a player to be eligible immediately.
Harbaugh recently saw the transfer process leave one of his players in jeopardy last offseason when Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson transferred to the Wolverines. Although that was more of a sticky situation given the Ole Miss sanctions looming over the program and former head coach Hugh Freeze. Just this offseason, Ohio State welcomed quarterback Justin Fields from Georgia, and Fields has been granted immediate eligibility for the 2019 season.
“It is different,” Harbaugh said. “It is different that more guys are transferring. We’ve experienced it this year. Talking to guys, as a parent, there’s not even a good reason. Were you shaving this morning and you woke up and decided I want to transfer?”
The NCAA will be reviewing the waiver transfer process amid growing concerns around the sport. And if Harbaugh is asked to share his thoughts, he has a few ideas ready to throw out there.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Penn State wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown decided to enter his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. Now, it appears he is staying put.
According to a report from 247 Sports, Sullivan-Brown has pulled his name out of the transfer portal, suggesting he will remain a Nittany Lion. That will be good news for Penn State because the Nittany Lions have a young receiving group looking to take some strides this spring and later in the fall.
Sullivan-Brown’s decision to stay at Penn State throws him in the mix to find a role in the Penn State passing game in 2019 as the Nittany Lions break in a new starting quarterback and look to establish an identity throwing the football.
Sullivan-Brown was a three-star member of Penn State’s Class of 2017. He started one game for Penn State in 2018 after sitting out the 2017 season as a redshirt player. Sullivan-Brown caught four passes for 49 yards, with 33 of those yards coming on two receptions against Indiana in mid-October.