Former Florida State assistant one of two Georgia State hires

With a coaching hole to fill on each side of the ball, Shawn Elliott did just that in one fell swoop Wednesday.

In a press release, Georgia State confirmed that Brad Glenn has been hired as Elliott’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Glenn will also hold the title of associate head coach.

Glenn, who spent the past sevens seasons in the same three positions/titles at FCS Western Carolina (2012-18), was on the same Appalachian State staff as Elliott beginning in 2005 and running through the 2011 season. During Glenn’s time at App State, he served as tight ends coach (2005), slot receivers coach (2006-08) and, finally, as quarterbacks coach (2009-11)

In addition to Glenn’s hiring, Brad Lawing was introduced as GSU’s next defensive line coach.

Lawing last coached at Florida State, working as the Seminoles’ defensive line coach from 2015-17. The native of Germany has also worked on Power Five staffs at Florida (2013-14), South Carolina (2006-12; 1989-98), North Carolina (2003-05) and Michigan State (1999-2002) during a coaching career that stretches back nearly four decades.

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH SHAWN ELLIOTT

“I’m thrilled to bring on two outstanding coaches who I know well and have great respect for.

“Brad Glenn and I worked together during our great run at App State. He knows how to attack defenses and take advantage of the talent that we have. And he will be a great mentor for our quarterbacks.

“Brad Lawing has been a tremendous coach and recruiter for many years, and I had the opportunity to work with him at South Carolina. He has developed so many NFL defensive linemen, and to be able to add someone with his experience and knowledge is a huge benefit to our program.”