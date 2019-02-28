Nebraska assistant Jovan Dewitt battling throat cancer

Just a couple of days after an Idaho football player lost his battle with cancer, another member of the college football family is waging his own war with the insidious disease.

During a radio appearance Wednesday night, Scott Frost confirmed that one of his Nebraska assistant coaches, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt, has been diagnosed recently with a form of throat cancer. The health issue will keep Dewitt from being a full participant in spring practice, the head coach stated.

The silver lining, though, is that Frost seems to be optimistic that the diagnosis, which came on the heels of an unspecified illness earlier this year, “is pretty good” right now and that doctors are optimistic moving forward.

“He’s an important part of what we’re doing and an important part of what we’ve done and he’s fighting the fight right now,” Frost said by way of the Lincoln Journal Star. “The diagnosis is pretty good. It’s a high percent chance that it’s a curable type of cancer and he’s going through the necessary things to try to win it.

“He’s got all of us behind him, so we’re rooting for him and we’re going to get by without him. I know he’s going to want to be out there doing everything with the team that he can, but he’s got more important things on his plate right now.”

Dewitt, who also serves as the Cornhuskers’ special teams coordinator, is entering his second season in Lincoln.