Nebraska assistant Jovan Dewitt battling throat cancer

Just a couple of days after an Idaho football player lost his battle with cancer, another member of the college football family is waging his own war with the insidious disease.
During a radio appearance Wednesday night, Scott Frost confirmed that one of his Nebraska assistant coaches, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt, has been diagnosed recently with a form of throat cancer. The health issue will keep Dewitt from being a full participant in spring practice, the head coach stated.
The silver lining, though, is that Frost seems to be optimistic that the diagnosis, which came on the heels of an unspecified illness earlier this year, “is pretty good” right now and that doctors are optimistic moving forward.
“He’s an important part of what we’re doing and an important part of what we’ve done and he’s fighting the fight right now,” Frost said by way of the Lincoln Journal Star. “The diagnosis is pretty good. It’s a high percent chance that it’s a curable type of cancer and he’s going through the necessary things to try to win it.
“He’s got all of us behind him, so we’re rooting for him and we’re going to get by without him. I know he’s going to want to be out there doing everything with the team that he can, but he’s got more important things on his plate right now.”
Dewitt, who also serves as the Cornhuskers’ special teams coordinator, is entering his second season in Lincoln.
Fifty-one months after telling him to go away, Bo Pelini is finally good and gone.
Pelini was fired as Nebraska’s head coach on Nov. 30, 2014, but, according to the terms of the contract extension he signed in March of that year, he was guaranteed to remain on the Big Red payroll through Feb. 28, 2019, which is today, at a cost of $150,000 a month.
He quickly took a job as Youngstown State’s head coach, which knocked his buyout down to $128,009 a month, but he received each and every one of those checks. Check No. 51 went out earlier this week, according to the Omaha World-Herald, which means Nebraska is no longer on the hook for the Pelini era. Total cost to fire him? A cool $6.54 million.
The post-script to this story, of course, is that Nebraska also fired the guy it hired to replace Pelini. Mike Riley lasted just three seasons in Lincoln, and was paid a $6.25 million lump sum last January. The guy who hired Riley, Shawn Eichorst, was also fired as punishment for the failed Riley hiring. He was paid $763,000 in severance after he took a job at Texas.
For those scoring at home, this means the broken road that led to Scott Frost was littered with $13.5 million in burnt hundred dollar bills.
That certainly didn’t take long, either in time or distance. At all.
Tuesday, Nebraska announced that it had hired Tony Tuioti as its new defensive line coach. The very next day, Tuioti’s former school, Cal, announced that it promoted Andrew Browning to serve as his replacement.
This past season, his first in Berkeley, Browning had worked as a defensive quality control coach.
“Andrew has put in a tremendous amount of work and given a ton of his energy to be in position for this opportunity,” head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. “I had the opportunity to witness firsthand his work ethic and commitment as a player at Boise State. He is an outstanding young coach who is tireless, as well as both an excellent student and teacher of the game. Andrew has applied what he has learned from some of the top coaches in the game and will be a valuable addition to our staff in his new role as defensive line coach.”
“I am thankful to coach Wilcox and everybody at Cal for entrusting me with this opportunity to be part of an excellent coaching staff and work with a great group of student-athletes,” a statement from Browning began. “We are building a program at Cal that everyone can be proud of, and I’m thrilled to be able to contribute and be a part of it in this new capacity.”
Prior to his one season at Cal, Browning was the line coach at UTEP from 2013-17.
Texas is the latest football program to lose a projected starter as it kicks off on-field preparations in earnest for the 2019 season.
According to multiple reports HERE and HERE and HERE, Brandon Jones will miss all of spring practice after undergoing to repair what 247Sports.com described as a recurring high-ankle sprain. Jones originally suffered the injury in the season-opening loss to Maryland last year, then missed the Week 2 win over Tulsa because of the injury. An aggravation of the same issue just prior to the Nov. 3 loss to West Virginia cost the safety that game and the next two games as well.
While Jones will miss all of spring, it’s believed that, barring an unexpected setback, the rising fourth-year senior will be 100-percent healthy for the start of summer camp in early August.
Despite missing three full games and portions of two others, Jones was fourth on the team in tackles with 70. He was also credited with 5½ tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.
Jones has started all 22 of the games in which he’s played the past two seasons, and has 23 total starts during his time with the Longhorns.
Press the pause button on those travel plans to Orlando — provided you haven’t finalized them already, of course.
Right now, Florida and Miami are scheduled to kick off the 2019 season Aug. 31 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. However, the Orlando Sentinel is reporting, the date of that in-state rivalry matchup could be moved up a week to Aug. 24.
Per the Sentinel, both programs are awaiting approval from the NCAA for the date change. Moving the date of the game up on the calendar would also require both schools to open up summer camp earlier than usual, which would also require NCAA approval.
The Aug. 24 date would be the earliest opener for either school in their respective histories.
The Gators and Hurricanes have met 55 times previously, the last of which came in 2013. The U holds a slight 29-26 edge in the all-time series, with the first game being played way back in 1938.
This year’s game will have a little bit of extra personal intrigue to it as Manny Diaz, UM’s first-year head coach, was a member of UF head coach Dan Mullen‘s Mississippi State coaching staff in both 2010 and then again in 2015. Diaz was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator in each of those one-year stops in Starkville.