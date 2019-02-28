Nebraska cuts final severance check to Bo Pelini

Fifty-one months after telling him to go away, Bo Pelini is finally good and gone.

Pelini was fired as Nebraska’s head coach on Nov. 30, 2014, but, according to the terms of the contract extension he signed in March of that year, he was guaranteed to remain on the Big Red payroll through Feb. 28, 2019, which is today, at a cost of $150,000 a month.

He quickly took a job as Youngstown State’s head coach, which knocked his buyout down to $128,009 a month, but he received each and every one of those checks. Check No. 51 went out earlier this week, according to the Omaha World-Herald, which means Nebraska is no longer on the hook for the Pelini era. Total cost to fire him? A cool $6.54 million.

The post-script to this story, of course, is that Nebraska also fired the guy it hired to replace Pelini. Mike Riley lasted just three seasons in Lincoln, and was paid a $6.25 million lump sum last January. The guy who hired Riley, Shawn Eichorst, was also fired as punishment for the failed Riley hiring. He was paid $763,000 in severance after he took a job at Texas.

For those scoring at home, this means the broken road that led to Scott Frost was littered with $13.5 million in burnt hundred dollar bills.