Tulsa, Arkansas State ink home-and-home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of Gus Malzahn‘s former employers will meet in a home-and-home to decide which skull cap he’ll wear under his Auburn visor when he enters the College Football Hall of Fame one day.

Okay, so those aren’t really the stakes, but the two sides really are going to play each other. (For the record, Malzahn was Tulsa’s offensive coordinator in 2007-08, and Arkansas State’s head coach in 2012.)

Tulsa will host A-State on Sept. 25, 2021, while the Red Wolves will return the favor on Sept. 7, 2024.

The games will be the sixth and seventh meetings between the two sides. Arkansas State holds a 3-2 lead, including a 29-20 triumph in Tulsa on Sept. 15 of last season. The clubs first met in 1978.

The 2021 home date will come after Tulsa makes back-to-back road trips to Oklahoma State and Ohio State. The 2024 game is the first on Tulsa’s non-conference slate for that season.

Arkansas State has completed its 2021 non-conference schedule; the Red Wolves will open with home games against Central Arkansas and Memphis, then make visits to Washington and Tulsa. The Red Wolves also have a road trip to Iowa State slated for 2024.