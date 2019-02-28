WATCH: Mom interrupts practice to inform son he’s on scholarship

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If any walk-on has ever earned a scholarship, it’s Utah offensive lineman Kyle Lanterman.

Not only did Lanterman (right) pay his own way onto the Utes’ football team (as all walk-ons do, obviously) he didn’t see the field until his third year as a program, and he’s seen somewhere around 50 snaps — total — in his career thus far. And he did all that as an offensive lineman, while paying out-of-state tuition.

It’s too early to state how many snaps Lanterman will play this season, but here’s one thing: he won’t have to worry about out-of-state tuition. His mom called to inform him Thursday morning that he’s now on scholarship.

His mom called in the middle of team huddle… to tell him he’s officially on scholarship. To the guy that does everything right, congratulations Kyle Lanterman! #UBoyz #WeArentCryingYouAre pic.twitter.com/4m4MMRySS9 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 28, 2019

Lanterman will be a backup center and guard for the Utes this season.