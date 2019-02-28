WATCH: Mom interrupts practice to inform son he’s on scholarship

Earlier this week, Pitt was on the receiving end of a transfer from Rutgers. A couple of days later, the Panthers find themselves on the opposite end of the personnel equation.

Anthony McKee, Pat Narduzzi confirmed Thursday, has decided to take his leave from the Panthers football program. While the linebacker, who will graduate from Pitt this spring, could continue his playing career and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere, it appears that, at least for the time being, he has decided to walk away from the sport.

“[It’s] a little disappointing because I think he had the potential to be pretty good. You have to want it right here,” the head coach, pointing to his head, said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You have to want to have another year of it.

“I’m happy for him. Glad he’s graduating and moving on with life.”

Only two players in Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class (cornerback Jordan Whitehead, running back Darrin Hall) were rated higher than McKee. Despite that, McKee didn’t see the field at all his first two years then played in a combined 10 games the past two seasons — eight in 2018, two in 2017.

This past season, the Columbus, Ohio, native was credited with 14 tackles and a sack.