LB Anthony McKee to leave Pitt after he graduates in spring

Earlier this week, Pitt was on the receiving end of a transfer from Rutgers. A couple of days later, the Panthers find themselves on the opposite end of the personnel equation.
Anthony McKee, Pat Narduzzi confirmed Thursday, has decided to take his leave from the Panthers football program. While the linebacker, who will graduate from Pitt this spring, could continue his playing career and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere, it appears that, at least for the time being, he has decided to walk away from the sport.
“[It’s] a little disappointing because I think he had the potential to be pretty good. You have to want it right here,” the head coach, pointing to his head, said according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You have to want to have another year of it.
“I’m happy for him. Glad he’s graduating and moving on with life.”
Only two players in Pitt’s 2015 recruiting class (cornerback Jordan Whitehead, running back Darrin Hall) were rated higher than McKee. Despite that, McKee didn’t see the field at all his first two years then played in a combined 10 games the past two seasons — eight in 2018, two in 2017.
This past season, the Columbus, Ohio, native was credited with 14 tackles and a sack.
Given what he’s accused of doing, the punishment meted out makes absolute sense.
In mid-February, Javon McKinley was originally arrested on two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and one count of resisting law enforcement. The charges stemmed from an incident in which it’s alleged that an intoxicated McKinley, who was found unresponsive in the back of an Uber vehicle, punched a pair of police officers who were attempting to safely escort the wide receiver back to his dorm room.
As a result of the off-field incident, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Friday that, not surprisingly, McKinley has been indefinitely suspended from the Fighting Irish football program.
Kelly’s confirmation comes a day after McKinley made his first court appearance in connection to the incident.
Thursday, McKinley was officially arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and one count of illegal consumption of alcohol. According to the South Bend Tribune, a new hearing has been scheduled for April 15, two days after the spring game is played.
The Irish will kick off their 10th spring practice under Kelly Saturday, March 2.
A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, McKinley was rated as the No. 18 receiver in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of California. Only two 2016 Fighting Irish signees, both offensive tackles, were rated higher than McKinley in that year’s class.
McKinley played in six games as a true freshman and four in 2018, with missing the entire 2017 season because of injury sandwiched in between.
Another day, another name entering the mystical (and ever-burgeoning) portal.
According to Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network, Louisville’s Allen Love is now listed in the NCAA’s transfer database. A U of L official subsequently confirmed that the defensive tackle is considering a transfer from the Cardinals but has yet to make a final decision.
As we have stated ad nauseam, a player who enters the database can remove his name from the portal and remain at his current school. However, that same school is also permitted to pull the player’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he placed his name into the database.
With Love’s name currently in the database, schools can now contact the player without receiving permission from the U of L.
Coming out of high school in Birmingham, Ala., and after originally committing to Ole Miss, Love was a three-star member of Louisville’s 2018 recruiting class. He played in four games as a true freshman this past season.
Because of the revamped redshirt rule implemented by the NCAA last year, Love will retain four years of eligibility despite seeing game action in 2018. He will, though, likely have to sit out the 2019 season if he lands at another FBS program.
Texas A&M fans looking to see the crown jewel of Jimbo Fisher‘s second recruiting class in College Station on the field will have to wait a little longer because of an issue off of it.
By way of the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman, Fisher has confirmed that DeMarvin Neal will be sidelined for the whole of spring practice after recently undergoing a surgical procedure for what was described as a minor cartilage tear in one of his knees. The good news is that, barring unforeseen complications, the highly-touted defensive lineman will be a healthy go for the start of summer camp in early August.
“He has a very slight tear in his cartilage, but they can sew it,” the head coach explained to Zwerneman. “By sewing it, they keep you out longer, but that way you don’t ever lose the cartilage. …
“If they had clipped it, he would have been back in two weeks. But we elected to sew it, and he’ll be fine.”
Leal was a consensus five-star 2019 recruit, rated as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 16 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The 6-4, 285-pound lineman was the highest-rated signee in an A&M class that was ranked fourth nationally.
As noted by Zwerneman, Leal is expected to make an immediate contribution as a true freshman as part of the Aggies’ line rotation.
Former Baylor defensive end Shawn Oakman has been acquitted of a sexual assault charge.
Following a two-day trial, a McLennan (Texas) County deliberated two hours before finding Oakman not guilty on Thursday, according to the Associated Press.
The Oakman case was one of many examined in Violated: Exposing Rape at Baylor University amid College Football’s Sexual Assault Crisis, a 2017 book by ESPN’s Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach.
Oakman was on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend at her off-campus residence on April 3, 2016. The woman said she had been out drinking with friends, and invited Oakman to join her. The two eventually had sex, but Oakman maintained it was consensual — and, obviously, the jury agreed with him, or at least couldn’t find enough evidence to convict him. The woman, who was 22 at the time, testified in the case, and that testimony was a point of disagreement, according to Waco Tribune reporter Tommy Witherspoon:
Oakman was arrested less than two weeks after the incident. Oakman graduated from Baylor in December of 2015 and left school as the Bears’ all-time sacks leader.
At one time speculated as a possible No. 1 overall pick, Oakman was not selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.